‘Survivor’ Fan Favorite Engaged After Intimate Picnic Proposal

One Survivor season 47 castaway has already secured her number one alliance for life, announcing she is engaged to her boyfriend.

Caroline Vidmar hit Instagram on Wednesday, not only showcasing a sweet picnic proposal from her boyfriend, Austin, but also some rather eye-catching engagement bling on that finger.

“It’s always been you,” the Survivor star began in her caption, adding a red heart emoji.

“Feeling so lucky to spend forever with someone as spectacular, thoughtful, loving, brilliant, and all-around wonderful as you, Austin,” Vidmar added.

Her nine-picture carousel showed the couple smiling on a picnic blanket with a backdrop of green grass, lush plants, and a distant coastline. (Oh, and she also not so casually debuted that diamond ring next to her fiancé.)

Vidmar, ever the fashionista, wore a strapless, orange dress for the big engagement photo op.

Other snaps captured the moment Austin got down on one knee to pop the question, with a white floral arch behind them. The two appeared overjoyed as they embraced and celebrated with glasses of champagne.

Image via Instagram / Caroline Vidmar

The carousel continued with Austin lifting his bride-to-be and spinning her around, followed by a celebratory kiss for the camera. Vidmar wrapped up the post with a close-up money shot of the ring, her hand held by her new fiancé.

Caroline Vidmar’s ‘Survivor’ Family Celebrate Her Getting Engaged

Of course, the reality TV personality’s Survivor family rushed to the comments to congratulate her on getting engaged.

“The sweethearts 😭😭I love u guys,” Teeny Chill, who also appeared on season 47 with Vidmar, gushed. Meanwhile, Rachel LaMont, winner of Survivor season 47 and its $1 million prize, left a gaggle of celebratory emojis on her former castmate’s post.

Caroline Vidmar in action during ‘Survivor’ season 47. (Photo by Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Images)

“OMGGG CONGRATS!!! You guys are the sweetest couple. So happy for you both,” one Survivor fan added.

Vidmar’s Survivor season concluded on December 18, 2024, with Rachel, Sam, Sue, and Teeny making the final cut for Sole Survivor. Vidmar saw her island dream end a bit prematurely, getting voted off on the December 4 episode.