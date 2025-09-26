Nuckie Sylvester, Influencer and Mom of 3, Dead at 23

Ohio-based internet personality Nuckie Sylvester has passed away.

Videos by Suggest

Sylvester died by suicide on Tuesday, according to a GoFundMe post from her family.

Her family wrote that the content creator, known to loved ones as Zien, was “a cherished daughter, sister, friend, and mother and will be profoundly missed by everyone who knew her.”

Sylvester was 23.

Sylvester had a Facebook following of nearly 8,000, where she often shared posts about her life and children. She was a mother to three young children, aged 6, 1, and 3 months old.

Nuckie Sylvester, image via GoFundMe.

“We are all devastated and heartbroken by this unimaginable loss,” her family wrote on GoFundMe. “Zien was a bright light in our lives. We will always remember her for her beautiful voice, her powerful soul, and just her presence alone.”

Nuckie Sylvester’s Family and Friends Held a Candlelight Vigil for Her on Wednesday

The family is raising money to cover Sylvester’s funeral and memorial services, as well as any other unexpected expenses.

“Our family was not prepared for the emotional and financial burden of a sudden loss,” the Sylvester family continued. “Any donation, no matter the size, will be a tremendous help. If you cannot donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser with others. We are so grateful for your love, support, and prayers as we navigate this devastating journey.”

As of this writing, the fundraising campaign has raised just over $8,500.

The day after Sylvester died, family and friends held a candlelight memorial. Photos and videos from the event were widely shared on Facebook.

“That girl is my life, my world, my everything. That’s my best friend, my partner. I’m lost,” Sylvester’s sister wrote on Facebook. “I am so sorry. I love you, babygirl.”

Nuckie Sylvester’s funeral service will take place on September 29.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.