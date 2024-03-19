NSYNC, Backstreet Boys Members Lance Bass and AJ McLean Debut Wild Hair Color in New Video

Girl dad powers, activate! Lance Bass and AJ McLean rocking their “girl dad” vibes with twinning pink hair, proving real men wear pink.

Bass, a former NSYNC heartthrob, flaunted his vibrant hair in an Instagram video on Sunday, March 17. McLean, a Backstreet Boys alum, added to the colorful duo.

In the video, the duo lip-synced to “Made For Me” by Muni Long. Bass sported a stylish black and white patchwork cardigan paired with black leather pants and orange-tinted sunglasses. Meanwhile, McLean chose a white graphic T-shirt to complement his army green cargo pants.

“When you’re both in your pink era,” Bass wrote in the footage. On Instagram, he captioned the post, “Girl dads,” with a hands-in-the-air emoji.

Bass has twins, 2-year-olds Alexander James and Violet Betty, with his husband Michael Turchin. On the other hand, McLean has two daughters, Ava Jaymes, 11, and Lyric Dean, 6, from his previous marriage to Rochella DeAnna.

Of course, fans wanted much more than a video showcasing their hair from the former teen heartthrobs. The comments to the Instagram post were flooded with users begging for a tour.

“Still waiting on this Backstreet Boys and Nsync tour. I’m manifesting it,” one fan wrote. “I need a bsb x nsync tour. Thank you,” another agreed. “Please don’t do this to us! If there isn’t going to be a BSB / NSYNC tour don’t torture us,” yet another fan begged.

Meanwhile, other fans observed how the former rivals were now best buds. “I love that these bands are such good friends now,” one fan wrote. “Cracks me up that people want to pit the 2 bands against each other, and they are out here like BFF’s,” agreed another fan.

Both former teen idols have opened up about being proud papas in the past.“Becoming a father changes everything,” McLean told Entertainment Tonight back in 2019. “For some people, they go the other way — grow up first, then have kids. But I dove in head-first and I love being a dad.”

“I feel like every day is a different milestone, and it is just incredible,” Bass recently told People. “They’re in school now, which I think is really insane — they’re little people now.”