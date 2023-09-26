Not Just Taylor! Here’s Travis Kelce’s String of Previous Flings

Let’s just say, Travis Kelce has a “Reputation” with the ladies.

Dating rumors between Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce and singer-songwriter Taylor Swift sparked in early September.

According to an insider, “Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out.”

“She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago,” another insider commented.

Though the relationship hasn’t been confirmed, Taylor and Travis haven’t been trying hard to dispel the rumors. The “Cruel Summer” singer was spotted in a box suite at the Kansas City Chiefs game, excitedly cheering for her new beau. Alongside Taylor sat Donna Kelce, Travis’ mother. Adorable!

After the game, Taylor and Travis were seen leaving in the football star’s vintage convertible.

While everyone is shipping Taylor and Travis’ romance, you have to wonder—who came before the pop star? Is the budding relationship a pattern in Kelce’s dating history, or will Taylor be Travis’ “End Game?” Let’s check out some of Tight End’s past girlfriends and flings.

Maya Benberry

Maya Benberry and Travis’ romance unconventionally began on the set of his 2016 E! reality show, Catching Kelce. In the series, 50 women from 50 different states participated in the dating competition to win Travis’ heart. At the end of the competition, he ultimately chose Maya.

After 8 months of dating, the couple called their relationship off at the end of 2016. In a series of since-deleted tweets, the TV personality confessed her and Travis’ relationship ended due to cheating accusations. Allegedly, Maya’s relationship with the football player overlapped with his relationship with sports broadcaster Kayla Nicole.

“When you and your ex broke up five months ago but you find out via social media that he’s supposedly been in another relationship for 6…” Maya wrote.

Kayla Nicole

Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce began dating in 2017 until May 2022. In 2020, the couple split only to reunite months later. Rumors circulated regarding the couple’s split with all signs pointing to Travis being unfaithful. However, the football player denied the accusations.

“This is fake news… a lie… and not why Kayla and I broke up… take all your hatred somewhere else please,” Kelce tweeted, according to a screenshot captured by TMZ.

Ultimately, the couple decided to end their relationship in 2022. The reason why the relationship came to a halt remains unclear. In a tweet published by Barstool Sports, the relationship supposedly ended due to a 50/50 paying rule between Kayla and Travis.

The rumor was dismissed after Kayla replied, “Not sure where y’all got this nonsense from, but it’s absurd and very false.”

Travis also stepped in to shut the breakup rumors down. He commented, “Don’t buy into that s–t. I would never say that I was supporting her. She had a very financially stable life and what she was doing in her career.”

“But you’ve got to be crazy if you’d think I would never helped or gave her a couple thousand to grab some food or she gave me some money to go get some food,” Travis added.

“We were in a relationship for five years. A hundred dollars here, a hundred dollars there wasn’t even thought about,” he finished.

While Travis Kelce’s dating history has been nothing short of eventful, we certainly hope his fling with Taylor Swift is here to stay.