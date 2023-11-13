Not Fast Enough Food: Crazed McDonalds Customer Attacks Workers At Drive Thru Over Food

What made this guy so McAngry?

Just a few days ago, customers and employees at a McDonald’s in White Marsh, Maryland were left stunned after an irate customer went on a buck wild temper tantrum from a drive-thru window.

In a TikTok video that has now gone viral, a middle-aged man can be seen standing outside his vehicle in front of the drive-thru window at the McDonald’s just 16 miles south of Baltimore. The man is clearly unhappy as he looks dead at the person filming his inexcusable behavior.

Then, the erratic customer grabs a random item within reach and hurls it at the workers just out of shot from the camera.

TikTok

“Shut it down right now! Give me some food!” the belligerent man screamed at the top of his lungs. Crashing and startled screams from workers could be heard as the man completely destroyed the workstation near the window. He then forcefully pushed a metal storage shelf filled with electronics and various essentials, showing no reaction as everything crashed down.

Just when you think the video can’t get any worse, the crazy customer demands the two bags of French fries that managed to remain unscathed by his public freakout. The man could been seen violently shaking the shelf he knocked over as he continues to shout at the workers who at this point want nothing to do with him.

Suddenly, a worker comes into view to deliver a bag of fries to the insane man at the window. He snatched the bag then pointed to a couple more, insisting that they be handed to him. The man then snatches another item from the shelf and hurls it at a different worker, following up with a mixture of incoherent shouts and racially charged outbursts.

TikTok

He then slammed the window and walks off, leaving a devastating mess and traumatized employees.

With little details about the incident, it’s hard to say what exactly made the man escalate so severely. It could have been a combination of being indescribably hangry or bad customer service. Either way, the man is currently the most hated man alive according to the comments.

“He needs a mcheadbutt to the bridge of the nose,” retorted a user on Reddit.

“I would have thrown something hot to get him away from the window then locked it and called the cops screw that guy!” commented another.

“3 meals a day in jail,” wrote another user.

However, TMZ reports that an arrest has not been made at this time.