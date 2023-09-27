Not A Fan Of Billy Joel?: Woman Under Fire For Smashing Performer’s Piano In Viral TikTok

It’s not uncommon to come across street performers while enjoying a night out. These people are often commemorated for bringing everyone together with their music and charm.

Unfortunately, it’s also common for bitter and entitled Karens to barge in with their nonsense to ruin the vibe. Just ask this TikToker named Andrew.

In a viral video that he uploaded to his TikTok account, @theandrewshoe, a random woman can be seen taunting him as he performed Billy Joel’s “Piano Man” on his piano on the sidewalk in Athens, GA. The video starts off normal before the woman, later identified as Shauntae Heard, storms up to Andrew and slams her hand down on the piano in the middle of the song.

It was a completely unprovoked gesture, but Andrew, determined not to let it ruin his evening, continued to play. Shortly after, Heard returned in the company of friends and once again slammed her hand on the piano. This time, her force causes the piano to tumble to the ground. Stunned, Andrew watched as Heard reached into his tip jar and appears to take money, before she exited stage left.

It didn’t take long for sources to come forward to reveal Heard’s identity. In a recent update, Heard is adamant that no money was actually taken from the tip jar. She has since publicly apologized after the incident:

“I’m sorry for everyone that has seen the viral video. I have took accountability for my actions. I know it was wrong and ignorant of me but please keep my family out of it. Y’all problem is with me not my family you don’t get anything out of texting them or me and I have already apologize to the person we have talk.

“Everything is good no I didn’t steal any money, and I didn’t break the piano I’m a human just like you all. Everyone has made mistakes nobody isn’t perfect again I’m sorry, For my actions I’ve seen worse downtown this is nothing compared to what I did and I know it’s not right.”

Heard shared that she has also spoke with the street performer on the phone expressing her remorse concerning the incident. Andrew announced that he has accepted the apology, but something tells us that Heard is just sorry she was caught.

It’s hard to believe that it’s 2023 and people still don’t realize how easy it is to end up on a viral social media post the moment you decide to be, well, a dick. Oh, well. At least this party pooper was brought to some kind of justice. Play on, Andrew!