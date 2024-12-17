‘Northern Exposure’ Star Diane Delano Dead at 67

Diane Delano, who is best known for her role as Officer Barbara Semanski on Northern Exposure, passed away at her Los Angeles-area home on Friday, Dec. 13, following a battle with a brief illness. She was 67 years old.

Videos by Suggest

Her agent, Dennis Sevier, confirmed the news to People in a statement. “When Diane entered any room, you knew she was there!” the statement read. “She was full of life and loved being an actor. She will be missed.”

Born in Los Angeles on January 29, 1957, Delano started acting in the ‘70s. Her first film role was in Heart Like a Wheel, a biographical film about the life of drag racing driver Shirley Muldowney. In it, Delano played Muldowney’s sister.

Delano was also known for other film roles: Sleepwalkers, Jeepers Creepers 2, The Ladykillers, and The Wicker Man.

Delano’s well-known TV roles, along with Northern Exposure, were Rhonda Vasek on L.A. Law, Deputy Marcia Moore on Falcon Crest, and Robert Bobbi Glass on Popular.

Her final TV appearance was in 2021 for The Upshaws. Earlier this year, she appeared in the musical comedy film Paradise: A Town of Sinners and Saints.

Delano also voiced some video games. She was Sgt. Hilde Schmittendorf in Dead Rising 3, Granny Goodness, Big Barda, Stompa in Lego DC Super-Villains, Gunbarrel Civilian, Dreadwood Civilian, Treasure Hunter in Rage 2, and Shmi Skywalker in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Diane Delano’s Friends and Loved Ones Speak Out Following Her Death

Stepfanie Kramer, a fellow actress and friend of Delano, spoke out about the late actress shortly after her death was announced.

“She was big and bold and brought her sharp wit and perfect comic timing to every role,” Kramer told Deadline. “Her earthy and raucous presence enabled her to always own the room. She was one of a kind.”

Delano’s cousin Rick Sparks also told the media outlet that the late actress was destined to thrive in the entertainment industry.

“Our grandfather, Myrtland Vivian LaVarre, was a New York stage actor,” he further explained. “Who was convinced by Cecil B. DeMille to change his name to ‘John Merton’ and move his wife Esther and their six children out to Hollywood. Eventually, the entire family became working professionals in various aspects of the studio system. Uncle Lane Bradford would take Diane and cousins often to watch him film.”

“Although it was in her DNA, I believe those early studio visits cemented Diane’s love for a life within the industry.” Sparks then added.