North Dakota Woman Allegedly Hacked Sleeping Boyfriend In Head With Hatchet, Smiled In Her Mugshot

A 23-year-old North Dakota woman, Lena Deoliveira, was all smiles while posing for her mugshot after she allegedly hacked her boyfriend in the head with a hatchet, severely injuring him. She now faces attempted murder charges.

Videos by Suggest

As reported by the Daily Mail, the incident occurred on September 5. At around 5:30 a.m. at a detached garage in Fargo, Deoliveira allegedly struck her boyfriend, Jonathan Granados, in the head and fingers with a hatchet.

After first responders arrived, led to the victim by a visible blood trail, they rushed Granados to a local hospital. A witness, an unnamed man who was present at the scene during the incident, detailed what took place.

Violent Scene, Smiling Mugshot

According to InForum, the man woke up to Granados’s screams. He claimed to have seen Deoliveira swinging down the hatchet. However, his view was obstructed, and he couldn’t figure out exactly what she was allegedly striking. He, regardless, described the sound of the hatchet as that of wood splitting. Therefore, he believed she was hitting the “headrest or headboard.”

When the witness approached Granados, he saw something far more gruesome than a damaged headrest. The man saw a mark on Granados’s skull, with blood pouring out of it. Disturbingly, he also observed the victim’s fingers, which had been cut off or were “kind of hanging,” court documents detailed.

As he made the violent discovery, Deoliveira fled the scene, according to the man.

According to Valley News Live, Granados had to have emergency surgery on his fingers. Police officers also observed a slice on the man’s head.

Two days after the incident took place, Lena Deoliveira was arrested without incident in Moorhead, Minnesota. She was booked into the Clay County Jail and was subsequently extradited to Cass County, North Dakota. It was at Cass County that officers took her mugshot, which shows her with a wide open smile.

Lena Deoliveira requested the presence of an attorney while being questioned by authorities. She was charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault. She is being held on a $600,000 bond, and her next hearing is scheduled for October 16.

Granados’s current condition is unknown.