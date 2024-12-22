Woman Dies After She’s Engulfed in Flames on New York City Subway

A homeless woman has died after law enforcement said a man lit her on fire inside a New York City subway car in the early hours of Sunday, Dec. 22.

Instead of calling for help, the man allegedly watched as the woman burned to death.

The Daily News reported that the woman was standing near a stopped New York City subway car at the Coney Island-Stillwell Ave. stop when she was set on fire. The man then sat down on a nearby bench and casually watched.

Law enforcement has since released photos of the suspect, who appeared to look similar to the man who calmly watched the woman burn.

“This is a person right here! Oh s**t!” a nearby witness was heard saying on a cellphone video as the woman is engulfed in flames.

The homeless woman was reportedly seen sleeping in a stationary F train at the Coney Island-Stillwell Ave. subway stop at about 7:30 a.m The suspect set her on fire as he walked out of the subway car.

The woman, whose identity has yet to be revealed, was pronounced dead on the subway platform shortly thereafter.

Police have yet to make any arrests.

The New York City Police Department is offering up to $10,000 for any information about the situation. The suspect is described as a male about 25 to 30 years old and around 5-foot-6 and 150 pounds. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and a dark-colored knit hat that had a red band. He also had brown boots on.

The Woman Was Discovered With Liquor Bottles Surrounding Her on the New York City Subway Car

The New York Post reported that the unidentified woman appeared to have liquor bottles surrounding her after she was set on fire in the subway car.

Several witnesses couldn’t believe what they witnessed when the woman was set on fire.

“It’s incredible,” a stunned witness stated as first responders wheeled the woman’s body out of the New York City Subway station.

An MTA worker also said it appeared as though the woman’s clothes were completely “burned off” her body.

“I was just walking by. The cops was there already,” the worker said. “I didn’t see her in flames, but that’s what I heard. It was out. They shut the lights off [in the car] so nobody could see.”

Another witness then added, “This s**t is crazy—it’s only three days until Christmas. That’s messed up.”

The New York Post reported that service on the F train remained suspended into Sunday afternoon while investigators continued inspecting the crime scene.