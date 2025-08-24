Norman Reedus’s Son Mingus, 25, Arrested for Alleged Assault in NYC

Mingus Reedus, the model son of actor Norman Reedus, is reportedly facing legal issues following allegations of assault in New York City.

Videos by Suggest

The 25-year-old, whose mother is Danish model Helena Christensen, was arrested near 16th Street and 8th Avenue in New York City at around 8:40 a.m. local time on Saturday, the New York City Police Department (NYPD) confirmed to PEOPLE.

He has been charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and assault, according to the NYPD. Authorities said they “observed a 33-year-old female with minor injuries to [her] neck and leg.”

“EMS responded and transported the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition,” the NYPD added.

Mingus was arrested, and the investigation is ongoing, according to the NYPD.

Mingus Reedus was Previously Arrested in 2021

This isn’t the model’s first encounter with the law. According to PEOPLE, Mingus was previously arrested in September 2021 for allegedly assaulting a 24-year-old woman during New York City’s San Gennaro festival.

The woman, whose identity was not disclosed, said Mingus punched her in the face after an argument. Police noted she had an injury below her left eye. She was taken to New York’s Downtown Hospital in stable condition.

Norman Reedus and son Mingus in 2011. (Photo by Omar Tobias Vega/Getty Images)

Following the incident, Mingus claimed to The New York Daily News that the woman and her friends initiated the confrontation with him and his group during the festival. In March 2022, Mingus accepted a plea deal, reducing the charge to disorderly conduct.

In a previous statement to PEOPLE, Mingus’s attorney, Isabelle Kirshner, said the 2021 charges were “baseless” and that Mingus “was the victim in this incident.”

Mingus was born in 1999 to parents Norman and Helena, both aged 56. The pair first crossed paths in 1998 through a mutual friend. They enjoyed a five-year relationship before parting ways in 2003.