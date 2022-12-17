Shoppers Call This Hair Regrowth Treatment That Keeps Selling Out ‘Liquid Gold’

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

It can be challenging for women to cope with hair loss, believing they are alone in their experience. Many people believe hair loss and thinning primarily affect men, but it affects women quite significantly as well. According to the Cleveland Clinic, about 50% of women will suffer hair loss during their lifetime, with female-pattern hair loss (FPHL) being the most common cause.

In most cases, FPHL occurs with aging, as hormone fluctuations can lead to baldness. In addition, hair loss often gets worse during perimenopause and menopause as estrogen levels decline.

It is undoubtedly emotionally and physically challenging to experience hair loss and thinning. But there are several options for treatment, and we’re big fans of one specific hair regrowth solution that keeps selling out—and for good reason.

In the past, we’ve discussed Nioxin’s shampoo and conditioner, more specifically when Alyssa Milano recommended it for COVID hair loss, a troubling long hauler symptom. What sets this treatment apart from the rest are its extremely effective ingredients.

Nioxin’s hair regrowth treatment contains 2% minoxidil, which is also applied topically to treat certain types of baldness (like Rogaine). Plus, minoxidil is the only FDA-approved ingredient clinically proven to promote hair growth.

Best of all, applying it is easy. For optimal results apply the treatment to dry hair and scalp twice a day. Place one milliliter of Nioxin’s Regrowth Treatment drop by drop only in the areas affected by hair loss. Follow up by gently massaging the scalp and you’re finished.

While the Nioxin Hair Regrowth Treatment is a great place to start your hair regrowth journey, the three-step kit is an ideal way to make your hair irresistibly luscious. With Nioxin’s three-step system, you’ll receive a gentle cleansing shampoo and scalp nourishing conditioner along with the renowned hair regrowth treatment.

Nioxin offers its regrowth treatment in a one- or three-month supply, but keep in mind that because it’s so effective, it’s often sold out. Based on reviews (as one touted, it’s “liquid gold”), it’s easy to see why, so plan ahead!

“This specific brand was recommended to me by the folks at the Massachusetts General Hospital hair salon. I trust the people at a hospital to know what they’re talking about when it comes to a product like this,” one reviewer wrote. “I’ve been using this product for about a week now and I already feel like it’s doing me a lot of good,” they added.

Another fan of the product wrote, “I have tried everything on the market and this is the only thing that’s worked for me.”

Others agreed, saying Nioxin is superior compared to the rest, “I tried the other more famous (and more expensive) brand for a year with marginal results.”

If you are experiencing hair loss, know you are far from alone. And Nioxin’s Hair Regrowth Treatment could be just the treatment you’ve been searching for.

