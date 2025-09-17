Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Ended Their Engagement Over ‘One Reason,’ Source Says

Days after it was first reported that Nina Dobrev and Shaun White ended their engagement, a source reveals the one reason behind the split.

The break-up was confirmed by PEOPLE late last week, with another insider stating it was a “mutual decision and wasn’t an easy one, but it was made with love and a deep respect for one another.”

While speaking to the latest source, the couple ended things because Dobrev wanted to get married and start a family. White was apparently not on the “same page” as the actress.

“She is devastated,” the insider said about Dobrev. “There was one reason: She wanted a family and wanted to get married – he didn’t.”

They then stated that Dobrev has been out of the country and is being “supported by family” amid her split from White.

Another Source Says Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Were on the Same Page of Wanting Marriage and Kids

Meanwhile, another source disagreed, pointing out that the now-exes “wanted marriage and kids” and that “it wasn’t just one-sided.”

They then added, “They both wanted marriage and children and were making plans to have a life together.”

Although the couple hasn’t officially announced the break-up, Dobrev has subtly hinted about it by unpinning the post about her and White’s engagement on her Instagram account. They still follow each other on the platform.

The exes first went public with their romance in 2020, nearly a decade after they first met. They got engaged last fall.

Dobrev and White were last seen together late last month while running errands in Los Angeles. One week later, Dobrev attended the premiere of Eternity at the 2025 Toronto Film Festival solo.