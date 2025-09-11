nina-dobrev-and-shaun-white-call-it-quits-after-five-years-together

Nearly a year after announcing their engagement, Nina Dobrev and Shaun White have ended their relationship.

Videos by Suggest

The now exes have been together for five years.

A source told PEOPLE that the break-up was a “mutual decision” and wasn’t an easy one. “It was made with love and a deep respect for one another.”

Dobrev and White were last spotted together on Aug. 31 while in Los Angeles. The two were seen holding hands while running errands.

However, one week later, the Vampire Diaries alum attended the premiere of Eternity at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival without the Olympian. “Here’s to Eternity,” Dobrev wrote in her latest Instagram post. She also shared photos of the premiere.

Along with attending the event solo, Dobrev unpinned the post about her and White’s engagement on her Instagram account. However, they are still following each other on the social media platform.

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Met Nearly a Decade Before Starting Their Romance

Although the duo first met in 2012, Nina Dobrev and Shaun White weren’t romantically linked until 2019 after being booked as speakers for Tony Robbins’ event in Florida. They went public with their romance in April 2020.

White had teased an engagement just before the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.

“We’re just enjoying our time together right now. No pressure,” he shared with PEOPLE. “But I told her, I was like, ‘Look, after the Olympics, I finally got my freedom to do whatever. And let’s just have fun and be together and support each other.'”

He further pointed out, “But you never know. We’ll see what happens.”

In October 2024, White proposed to Dobrev at a West Village restaurant. The actress thought she was late for a meeting with Vogue’s Anne Wintour. When she arrived, Dobrev saw White standing under an arch of white roses.

“I went into shock,” Dobrev told Vogue while detailing the proposal. “I just froze and stared at him.”

White then said, “I knew she was nervous because when she’s nervous, she’ll make jokes. She’s like, ‘So, wait, Anna’s not here?”

“He said all the right things,” Dobrev replied, while noting she blacked out after the proposal.