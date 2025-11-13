nina-dobrev-making-huge-life-change-in-wake-of-shaun-white-breakup

Following her unexpected breakup with longtime love Shaun White, Nina Dobrev makes a huge life change.

The actress announced in an Instagram Stories post that she has officially moved from Los Angeles to New York City. She shared a photo of a set of keys with an apple-shaped keychain with an image of the New York City skyline and the words “New York.”

“She’s a New Yorker,” Dobrev declared, per E! News.

The Vampire Diaries alum previously revealed that she was renovating a residence in Los Angeles when she and White ended their relationship.

When you’re getting married and building a house in the same year,” Dobrev revealed in a TikTok post.

Dobrev was then seen lip-syncing in the clip as she stood in the unfinished residence, “How much do we have left?”

Shaun then replied, “Forty bucks.”

Dobrev reacted with, “That’s it?”

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Made the ‘Mutual Decision’ to End Their Engagement

Sources previously revealed that Nina Dobrev and Shaun White made the “mutual decision” to end their engagement.

“[It was a] mutual decision and wasn’t an easy one,” one insider shared. “But it was made with love and a deep respect for one another.”

Another source further revealed that the breakup stemmed from Dobrev wanting to get married and start a family. However, White was alleged not to be on the “same page.”

“She is devastated,” the insider shared about the actress. “There was one reason: She wanted a family and wanted to get married – he didn’t.”

A fellow source then said that White actually did want marriage and kids, and it wasn’t a “one-sided” situation.

“They both wanted marriage and children,” they shared. “And were making plans to have a life together.”

The couple got engaged in late 2024. They were first romantically linked in 2019 but didn’t go Instagram official until 2020.

“I really want to enjoy it and not rush that process,” Dobev shared with E! News earlier this year. “We’re just enjoying being engaged at this point and being in that phase because a lot of your life is—you have a boyfriend for half of your life and then you have a husband for half of your life, but the fiancé period is very short.”

