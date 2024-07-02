Nikki Glaser’s Parents Roast ‘Gross’ Julia Roberts for Getting Handsy With Travis Kelce

Nikki Glaser’s parents didn’t hold back on their sharp takes about Julia Roberts mingling with Travis Kelce at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

The comedian shared an Instagram video on Monday featuring her parents, Julie and Edward Glaser, reacting to a viral clip of the veteran actress interacting closely with Swift’s current beau during a concert.

“She’s so gross,” Julie declared. She also remarked that Roberts’ act of tickling the Super Bowl champion’s chest during their conversation was a “weird” gesture.

The 40-year-old comedian couldn’t help but egg on her parents. “Isn’t that a little much? … She just wants to get in there,” Nikki added.

Edward described Roberts’ scratching motion as “weird” and claimed that Kelce was attempting to distance himself from the 56-year-old actress.

Nikki Glasser Wings Up Her Parents Once More Over Julia Roberts and Travis Kelce

Again, Nikki Glasser decided to crank up her parents one last time over the footage of Julia Roberts getting handsy with Kelce. “She’s trying to French kiss him right now!”, she cried out, before adding: “Just kidding. She would.”

The Pretty Woman legend was spotted playfully tickling the chest of the 34-year-old NFL hotshot while chatting and laughing in a TikTok video.

Kelce seemed more than happy to oblige, gently grasping Julia’s arms and grinning wide. Their chemistry was palpable as Kelce let go of a guffaw at one point.

Many Swifties online agreed with Nikki Glaser’s parents’ thoughts on Roberts pawing Kelce. “Her physicality with him is cringe!!”, one fan wrote on X. “JULIAAAAAA what are you doing??? 🫦,” another user added.

“First thought: why is that lady pawing at Travis? Realized it’s Julia Robert’s then started wondering why Julia Roberts is pawing at Travis Kelce,” one TikTok user wrote in the comments under the footage.

“I feel bad for Travis :/ clearly he’s uncomfortable,” another concerned Swiftie wrote on X.

Meanwhile, other fans felt the interaction was totally normal. “Julia is old enough to be Trav’s mom. She loves Chiefs and Taylor. She is just telling him how much she loves them. It is cuteness!,” one TikTok user declared.

“Please. Travis is not uncomfortable. Julia is clearly gushing over [Travis and Taylor]. She has a great sense of humor so she’s probably joking around with him,” another X user wrote.