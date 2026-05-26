President Trump Reacts to the End of ‘The Late Show’

Following the final episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, President Trump refused to hold back his true thoughts about the show’s ending.

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In a Truth Social post on Friday, Trump slammed Colbert, calling his firing at CBS the “beginning of the end” for “untalented, nasty, highly overpaid, not funny, and very poorly rated” late-night television hosts.

“Others, of even less talent, to soon follow,” he promised. “May they all Rest in Peace!”

Trump then posted an AI-generated video depicting him throwing Colbert into a dumpster on The Late Show set. After closing the dumpster’s lid, Trump started performing his notorious dance to the Village People’s “YMCA.”

The Official White House X account retweeted the post with the caption, “Bye-bye.”

Colbert hosted The Late Show for 11 seasons. Last summer, the comedian announced he was ending his hosting run. He also stated that The Late Show would be officially canceled.

CBS’s parent company, Paramount, cited financial considerations in its decision to cancel The Late Show.

He teamed up with music legend Paul McCartney in signing off with a rendition of “Hello, Goodbye” on Thursday.

President Trump Has Been Accused of Being ‘Personally Involved’ in ‘The Late Show’s Cancellation

Meanwhile, longtime reporter Bill Carter accused President Trump of being “personally involved” in the downfall of The Late Show. He cited Trump’s reaction to the cancellation.

“It’s not a good development for the country, obviously,” Carter stated. “Certainly, the idea that he throws a man in the dumpster at the end of it indicates that he was personally involved.”

Continuing to speak about the president’s involvement, Carter noted, “The government was pushing to get rid of this man because he was a critic. And, you know, that is so alien to our values that I think most Americans — even people who are kind of neutral about it, maybe not his strong supporters — know this is not something we do. We don’t do that. We don’t shut people up because they criticize us.”

“And I think everybody who has a sense of that realizes this was a bad situation,” he continued. “That we are going to have to deal with on an ongoing basis.”

Carter also accused CBS of “capitulating” to the Trump administration. “I think CBS, when they capitulated in the lawsuit that Trump filed against 60 Minutes, was sending a signal,” he pointed out. “That they’re not going to be the independent journalism outfit that they should be. And not just giving up Colbert, but wiping out the time period, they basically said, we’re not even the same business anymore. We’re backing away.”

He then added that CBS was “giving up” on The Late Show because it would be too hard to hire someone who wouldn’t make jokes about the president.