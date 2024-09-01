Nikki Garcia Spotted Without Ring Following Artem Chigvintsev’s Domestic Violence Arrest

A little more than 24 hours after her husband Artem Chigvintsev was arrested for domestic violence in Napa Valley, Calif., Nikki Garcia was spotted without her wedding ring.

The WWE Hall of Famer was seen boarding a private jet at San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport on Friday with her 4-year-old Matteo. She was wearing a long-sleeve brown shirt with baggy jeans and a baseball hat while making her way through the airport.

Garcia is reportedly scheduled to host Joey Chestnut vs. Kbayashia: Unfinished Beef, which is a Netflix eating competition. The show is set to be filmed in Las Vegas on Monday, Sept. 2. Despite Thursday’s incident, it doesn’t appear that the famous wrestler has backed out of her hosting duties.

Artem Chigvintsev did not appear to be traveling with Nikki Garcia and their son.

As previously reported, Artem Chigvintsev, a pro on Dancing With The Stars and the husband of Nikki Garcia, was arrested at the couple’s Napa, Calif. home for domestic violence.

Authorities stated that the victim wanted “total confidentiality” but also confirmed that “an arrest was made at the scene” and “injuries were reportedly involved.”

Artem Chigvinstev Told 911 Dispatcher He Had ‘Got Into an Argument With His Wife and She Threw a Shoe’

Artem Chigvintsev’s 911 call, which has since been released, confirmed that Nikki Garcia was at the home when the alleged domestic violence occurred.

“Initially this came in as the [reporting party] requesting medical, but now he is stating he got into an argument with his wife and his wife threw shoes at the [reporting party],” the dispatcher stated in the clip released by TMZ.

The dispatcher also noted, “There was a child on scene. Medical en route.” Then added, “There’s an active 415 [disturbing the peace] in the background responsible.”

However, Artem called the paramedics off, stating they weren’t needed. The dispatcher shared, “RP is stating no medical is needed now.”

Although Chigvintsev called off paramedics, the authorities still arrived on the scene. He was arrested and jailed for the felony corporal injury to a spouse. He was released hours later after he paid the $25,000 bail.

Nikki’s rep said her client was asking for privacy for her family. Days before the incident, Garcia and Chigvintsev celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

The duo first met when they were paired together on Dancing With the Stars in 2017. At the time, Garcia was still with then-fiancé and fellow famed wrestler John Cena. She and Cena called off their engagement days before their 2018 wedding was supposed to take place.

She and Chigvintsev confirmed their relationship in March 2019. They got engaged eight months later.