‘Nightmare on Elm Street’ Icon Robert Englund to Receive Huge Honor on Halloween

Horror icon Robert Englund, the man behind the infamous knife-fingered glove in Nightmare on Elm Street, is getting a killer Hollywood honor… fittingly, on Halloween.

Englund is finally getting his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. While the news has been out for a while, the date wasn’t confirmed—until now. According to an Instagram story shared by Englund himself, the Freddy Krueger actor will receive his star on Halloween. Fits like a glove, right?

Englund’s career will be honored with a celebration on October 31, 2025, at 11 a.m., per his post.

Robert Englund on His Walk of Fame Honor: ‘Makes My Old Heart Go Pit-a-Pat’

Englund shared a tweet following the announcement of the news last year.

“Woke up this morning to discover I’m in great company in the Hollywood Walk of Fame class of 2025. Just to hear my name mentioned alongside Jane Fonda and Prince makes my old heart go pit-a-pat!” the 78-year-old wrote at the time.

My sincere thanks to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, agents Toni Benson, Gabriella Rice, wife of my late, great agent Joe Rice. Special thanks to screenwriter and friend Rhet Topham and my wife Nancy. I am honored to be in such great company on the Hollywood Walk of Fame 2025 pic.twitter.com/uc1T8RECtj — Robert B. Englund (@RobertBEnglund) June 24, 2024

“My sincere thanks to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, agents Toni Benson, Gabriella Rice, wife of my late, great agent Joe Rice. Special thanks to screenwriter and friend Rhet Topham and my wife, Nancy. I am honored to be in such great company on the Hollywood Walk of Fame 2025. Wow! I am so grateful for this honor. Jane Fonda! Prince! I’m in good company!” Englund added in several follow-up posts.

Indeed, Jane Fonda and Prince are part of the 2025 class, along with fellow horror icon, Halloween director John Carpenter, Jessica Chastain, Bill Duke, Emilio Estevez, Colin Farrell, and Nia Long in the Motion Picture category. Meanwhile, television additions include Fran Drescher, Lauren Graham, Bill Nye, Molly Shannon, Sherri Shepherd, Courtney B. Vance, and South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone.

Of course, Robert Englund made Freddy Krueger iconic, playing the dream demon for decades. He starred in seven installments of the Nightmare on Elm Street films.

After his final big-screen run as Krueger in 2003’s Freddy vs. Jason, he brought Freddy back for a cameo on The Goldbergs in 2018. More recently, he dabbled in horror again with a guest spot in Stranger Things Season 4.