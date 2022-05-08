What Happened To The Cast Of ‘Night Of The Comet’?

For folks of a certain generation, Night of the Comet was a staple of television. Back when movie stations would rerun the same stuff over and over again, this Generation X doomsday film received tons of airtime. The 1984 film has proven influential, but what is its cast up to now? Let’s find out.

Mary Woronov

Mary Woronov played discouraged scientist Audrey White. Before Night of the Comet, however, Woronov’s reputation as a cult hero had already been secured. She was an Andy Warhol Superstar and worked with the legendary artist on many of his avant-garde films. She worked alongside Nico in Chelsea Girls. Woronov also worked extensively with Roger Corman, a cult deity in his own right.

NEW YORK – APRIL 25: Actress Mary Woronov attends the Tribeca Film Festival 2009 portrait studio at DIRECTV Tribeca Press Center on April 25, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

After Night of the Comet, Woronov would continue to work in films big and small. She had a bit role in Dick Tracy and made numerous guest appearances on television. Until stepping away from acting in 2012, Woronov would typically star in at least two movies and an episode of television every year. She’s also an author and artist.

Catherine Mary Stewart

Actress Catherine Mary Stewart arrives for the premiere of the “Love N’ Dancing” at the Arclight Cinemas in Hollywood, California, on May 6, 2009. AFP PHOTO/Jewel SAMAD (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

Catherine Mary Stewart played one of Night of the Comet’s two female leads. One year after its release, she co-starred with Kelly Preston in the teen comedy Mischief. Stewart was prolific throughout the eighties, later appearing in Weekend at Berneis and another doomsday film World Gone Wild with Bruce Dern. Today, she’s still acting in numerous shorts, TV movies, and independent films. She just starred in the romantic comedy Deck the Heart and did an episode of New Amsterdam.

Kelli Maroney

Night of the Comet made a lasting impact thanks to Kelli Maroney’s character Sam Belmont. She was a huge influence on Joss Whedon when he created Buffy Summers for Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Maroney actually beat A Nightmare on Elm Street star Heather Langenkamp for the role in Night Of The Comet.

(VINTAGE FILM ARCHIVES/youtube.com)

Maroney was already an established soap opera star by the time she completed the film. She spent years on Ryan’s Hope and One Life to Live. She continues to do cult films to this day, having starred in Exorcism at 60,000 Feet in 2020.

Robert Beltran

A veteran of Shakespeare, Robert Beltran was the male lead in Night of the Comet. Like his castmates, Beltran worked extensively over the next decade in loads of television shows and movies, including Scenes from the Class Struggle in Beverly Hills alongside Woronov.

LAS VEGAS – AUGUST 14: Actor Robert Beltran, who played the character Chakotay on the television series “Star Trek: Voyager,” speaks at the Star Trek convention at the Las Vegas Hilton August 14, 2005 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Beltran’s number came in when he was cast as Commander Chakotay on Star Trek: Voyager. He didn’t have a totally splendid tenure, asking to be cut from the series at one point, but starring in Star Trek guarantees a lifetime of conventions and adoration. He’s still voicing Chakotay today in the Nickelodeon series Star Trek: Prodigy.

Michael Bowen

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA – OCTOBER 02: Actor Michael Bowen attends the Universal Studios’ Chiller Eyegore Awards Halloween Horror Nights Kick-Off at Universal City Walk on October 2, 2009 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Michael Bowen was not the star of Night of the Comet, but he still got to cash a check for his work as Larry Dupree. Bowen’s filmography is a mile long and impressive. He’s worked with Quentin Tarantino on Jackie Brown, Kill Bill 1 and 2, and Django Unchained. He had a run on LOST as well. His most memorable role came in the fifth season of Breaking Bad where he played Jack Welker, the leader of a white supremacist gang hired by Walter White.

Sharon Farrell

Another B-movie queen, Sharon Farrell was already super established by the time Night of the Comet came out. Just one year before this film came out, she and Beltran both had bit roles in the Chuck Norris classic Lone Wolf McQuade. She’s a ballerina turned actress, starring in films like A Lovely Way to Die and Marlowe. In 1987, she played a mother in the original Can’t Buy Me Love.

circa 1965: Headshot of American actor Sharon Farrell with long curly blonde hair, wearing a flower-embroidered top. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

If you can think of any television series from the 1960s, there’s an excellent chance Farrell worked on it. The Man from U.N.C.L.E, I Dream of Jeannie, and even The Beverly Hillbillies, she was very prolific. At 81, Farrell is retired.

Geoffrey Lewis

HOLLYWOOD – DECEMBER 5: (NO U.S. TABLOIDS) Actor Geoffrey Lewis performs on stage at the Church of Scientology’s 11th Annual Christmas Stories Fundraiser to benefit the Hollywood Police Activities League’s annual Christmas party for underprivileged children, as well as their year-round inner-city youth programs at the Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre, December 6, 2003, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by COS via Getty Images/Getty Images)

Geoffrey Lewis has appeared in so many movies that his Wikipedia filmography is only “selected” works. A character actor who specialized in villains, Lewis worked with Clint Eastwood, Robert Redford, and Jean-Claude van Damme to name just a few. One of his 200 plus credits came in the notorious flop Heaven’s Gate. He was also known for his many children, having at least nine children including Cape Fear and Christmas Vacation star Juliette Lewis. He passed away from a heart attack in 2015.

Janice Kawaye

(Anime News Network)

Janice Kawaye has had a prolific but unconventional career, as she’s an extremely successful voice actress. Night of the Comet is one of her few live-action credits in an extensive filmography. She’s Jenny “XJ9” on My Life as a Teenage Robot, Yuzu Kurosaki in Bleach, and Lysithea in Fire Emblem: Three Houses. One of her first roles came as Gi in Captain Planet. If you’re a fan of animation, then you’ve probably heard Kawaye’s voice at least a dozen times.

