Niecy Nash Praises Wife, Daughter For Helping Her Cope With Role In Dahmer Show

Dahmer is one of the biggest Netflix projects on the streaming service right now, with millions tuning in to watch the story of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. The show is sometimes hard to watch, and star Niecy Nash recently admitted that it was hard to film, too.

“Dahmer was my most challenging job to date,” Nash captioned a recent Instagram post. “Had to lean into my joy HARD during the filming process.” Attached was a video of pictures and clips from her time on set with another message.

Nash wrote, “People ask, how did I make it through filming Dahmer? My love JB [wife Jessica Betts] was my rock, I was also filming Reno at the same time, my daughter Dia is funny and was a bright light who brought me joy on set & my girl Cardi B!” In her caption she also thanked co-star Evan Peters and showrunner Ryan Murphy.

Her Instagram video shows photos of her, Peters, her Reno 911! castmates, and a video of her daughter Dia and her co-star Teshi Thomas dancing in a dressing room. “I can’t even focus on what I’ve gotta do next cause they won’t shut up,” Nash laughed in the video clip.

Nash’s followers were very complimentary of her role in Dahmer. “And u killlled itttttttt,” one person wrote. “I was literally standing at my tv screen the whole first episode.” Another commented, “You are a TRIUMPH!! And that’s on God… literally!”

The actress plays Glenda Cleveland, Dahmer’s neighbor, who is suspicious of the then-unknown serial killer. She frequently hears screaming and smells unpleasant odors coming from his home and complains to the police about her neighbor.

‘Dahmer’ Is Controversial And Being Criticized

This is a new, darker role for Niecy Nash, who is known for her more comedic roles. Her Reno 911! character, Deputy Raineesha Williams, dealt with far lighter subjects, though her Claws role as Desna Simms was more intense. While Dahmer is hugely popular, it is also controversial, with family members of the killer’s real life victims speaking out against the show.

Family members have criticized Netflix and Murphy for not letting them know the show was happening, bringing up traumatizing memories of their lost loved ones, and including inaccuracies in the story.

The cast’s efforts are still earning praise. Nash is garnering critical acclaim for her role in Dahmer, but it’s no surprise the actress found the material challenging. It’s good to know Nash had so many loved ones to lean on while making the dark series.

More Stories From Suggest