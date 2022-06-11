Nicole Kidman Endorses Viral Hair Growth Serum: ‘The Results Speak For Themselves’

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Lightbulb haircare moments are a double-edged sword. On the one hand, they can be exciting. “I get to try this new product or technique!” On the other, they can be cringe-inducingly revealing. As in…I’ve been doing this wrong for how long?

Whether the lightbulb moment is a warm, sunny glow or harsh fluorescent buzz, they’re crucial to maintaining our hair’s health. Actress Nicole Kidman recently shared her own lightbulb hair moment.

More specifically, she realized her daily life was damaging her hair more than she thought. Luckily, she shared her mistakes (and solutions), so we can learn from her lightbulb moment instead of waiting for ours.

‘Hair Wellness Is About Everything’

There’s no question that Kidman lives a much different life than, say, myself—a writer in Small Town, USA. But a lot of the star’s hair problems matched my own. Being from Australia, Kidman is no stranger to harsh elements.

In a recent blog post, Kidman said that she’s spent much of her life outdoors, whether swimming, hiking, playing sports, or chasing her kids. “I’ve always understood the need to protect my skin from the elements,” she wrote. “However, until recently, I hadn’t given as much thought to doing the same for my hair.”

After considering this, her high-stress career, and daily styling, Kidman sought a solution. She wanted to give her tresses as much attention as she did her body. That was the actress’s “lightbulb” moment.

The Haircare Line That Changed Her Views

Vegamour is a holistic hair wellness company dedicated to achieving naturally healthy hair. Its eco-minded business model drew the actress in. But most importantly, the products were what amazed Kidman the most.

“After getting to know Vegamour’s products inside and out, I can confidently say that the ingredients are deeply researched,” Kidman wrote. “And I believe that the results speak for themselves.”

Vegamour’s products saved Kidman’s tresses from stress, harsh products and heat, and the environment. And thanks to Vegamour’s fair-trade practices and organic ingredients, those products are putting good back into the world, too.

Kidman’s Go-To Vegamour Regimen

Vegamour has an extensive line of hair-strengthening products. But four, in particular, stood out to Kidman. The first product she recommends is the GRO Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner Kit.

Both products are formulated with Vegamour’s proprietary Karmatin, a vegan b-SILK protein. Unlike other keratin-infused products, Vegamour’s products are not animal-based and don’t wash out when you rinse your hair.

This shampoo and conditioner set is safe for all hair types, including color-treated. Clinical studies found that those who used the set saw increased hair density by 52% and 76% less shedding.

Kidman also recommends the GRO Hair Serum to combat stress, lack of sleep, vitamin deficiencies, and hormonal changes. GRO Hair Serum uses vegan Phyto-actives to promote a balanced follicular ecosystem. The serum gets past the hair root and into the actual scalp so that hair can grow longer and stronger on its own.

However, it’s impossible to fix these problems without first acknowledging scalp health. That’s why Kidman swears by Vegamour’s GRO Scalp Detoxifying Serum. The vegan formula gently removes scalp buildup and soothes scalp damage.

Willowherb extract safely reduces the appearance of a flaky scalp while creating a healthy scalp microbiome. Wild-harvested baobab and marula oils provide antioxidant support, further moisturizing, protecting, and balancing. Vegamour sources its ingredients via fair-trade partnerships with women-owned businesses across the globe.

This heavy-hitting serum sucks up extra oil and moisturizes the scalp. As a result, hair looks shinier and stronger. Moreover, the scalp becomes less itchy. Because this serum is so potent, you only need to use it once a week in tandem with the regular GRO Serum and shampoo/conditioner combo.

Finally, how you apply these products is important, too. Kidman turns her haircare regimen into a full-blown spa day with the GRO Revitalizing Scalp Massager.

The massager’s bristles stimulate the scalp and boost scalp health. Not only does it feel amazing. But it also helps the scalp absorb more of the products, ensuring the best results possible.

This scalp massager can be used on wet or dry hair. Use it to scrub and rinse in the shower or during your weekly clarifying serum cleanse. You can also use the massager on its own for a relaxing scalp massage at the end of the day.

Kidman doesn’t globally vouch for companies very often. As she said in her blog post, “age and experience have given me a certainty around what feels good for me and what I believe in. I only want to recommend products and brands that I use personally, that work for me, and that I believe in.”

The actress, producer, and mother of four found such a brand in Vegamour. She’s already on her way to her hair regrowth and restrengthening journey. When will you finally decide to take yours?

