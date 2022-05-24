Nicole Kidman Looked Unrecognizable In Early Career Days

Nicole Kidman tends to straighten her hair these days, but when she first stepped onto the scene in the 1980s, she had a head full of riotous red curls. While Kidman occasionally returns to her strawberry roots, she doesn’t wear her curls in quite the same way anymore. Maybe that’s why we had such a hard time recognizing her in this photo of her celebrating the release of her second-ever film.

Nicole Kidman has one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood, which is great since the award-winning actress and mom of four has a habit of changing up her hair in very drastic ways. The Australian native had bright red hair when she made her first film debut, but thanks to her fair complexion she’s able to pull off a variety of hair colors.

All The Shades Of Nicole Kidman’s Hair

Kidman has an affinity for blonde hair, which we can’t exactly fault her for since it suits her so well. We love it when Kidman goes blonde (we’re particularly fond of this golden shade) and keeps her hair in its natural curls. This isn’t quite as curly as we’ve seen Kidman’s hair in the past, but the relaxed, almost beachy look is a winner in our book.

When Kidman rocks her curls in her natural hair color, though, she’s transformed into someone else entirely. She looks a bit wilder and more carefree. We also love how soft and touchable her curls look. They’re gorgeous in her photo as a blonde, but they do look a bit crunchy thanks to the hair products it took to achieve them. The deep tone of Kidman’s red hair makes her beautiful blue eyes pop even more.

Understated Elegance

Kidman is the queen of the curled updo, and her red carpet appearances over the years have proved that she definitely deserves that title. The key to achieving this look is letting a little bit of mess flourish. Though she looks utterly elegant, her hair has some fun spirals popping out here and there which help keep Kidman from looking severe. Instead, she looks ultra-feminine and unquestionably gorgeous.

No Wrong Turns For Kidman’s Hair

Although we have to admit that we are deeply biased on this matter, no one can deny that Nicole Kidman can rock bone-straight hair in a way that others would be hard-pressed to pull off. Whether it’s as a blonde or with a hair color that’s more strawberry, Kidman looks absolutely otherworldly.

It’s almost strange to see Kidman with straight hair considering what she looked like at the very beginning of her acting career as just another young hopeful getting her first break in Australian films.

Nicole Kidman’s Natural Hair Texture And Color

AUSTRALIAN ACTRESS NICOLE KIDMAN AT A PRIVATE PHOTO SESSION FOLLOWING THE RELEASE OF HER MOVIE ‘BMX BANDIT’ IN SYDNEY. (Patrick Riviere/Getty Images).

1983 was a very significant year for Kidman. It was the year that Kidman’s very first films were released. As promotion for her second film, BMX Bandit, Kidman sat for a portrait session in her native Australia in front of the iconic Sydney Opera House. Kidman is obviously very young in this photo, only about 16 or 17 years old, but the change in her face, not to mention her hair, over the years is hard to ignore.

It was the early ’80s, so the ultra-curled perm look was in, which explains why Kidman’s usually glossy hair looks so frizzy and poofy. Luckily, Kidman didn’t follow the trend for long. By the time she became an international success in the early ’90s, she let her curls get back to their natural state, which is a much better look if you ask us.

