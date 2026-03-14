nicole-kidman-surprises-with-upcoming-met-gala-date-pick-following-keith-urban-divorce

Looks like Keith Urban will be watching from the sidelines. Nicole Kidman just revealed who she’s taking to the 2026 Met Gala, and it’s certainly not him.

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It seems the Practical Magic actress turned to someone else to be on her arm following her divorce from the country singer.

“And this is—I think it’s the third time I’ve co-chaired—but to do it now?” the 58-year-old detailed on the March 11 episode of the Las Culturistas podcast. “I’m so, so happy, and my daughter Sunday will be coming.”

Kidman shares daughters Sunday, 17, and Faith, 15, with Urban.

The Eyes Wide Shut star also shares daughter Bella, 33, and son Connor, 31, with her other ex-husband, Tom Cruise. She added that Sunday “loves fashion.”

“She’s actually just walked the Dior show. Yeah, she’s flying back from Paris now,” Kidman gushed to hosts Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang.

Kidman on the ‘Las Culturistas’ podcast. (Image via YouTube/@LasCulturistas)

“It’s her own, whole world, and it’s incredible,” Kidman pointed out, not wanting to take any credit for her daughter’s rising modeling career.

Kidman previously co-chaired the event with Anna Wintour in 2003 and 2005. This year, she is particularly excited to see one of her fellow co-chairs.

“Well, I just get to be there for Beyoncé,” the Bewitched star dished.

Venus Williams will also co-chair the 2026 event.

Urban Joined Kidman at the High Profile Event Just Two Years Ago…

Just two years ago, Kidman dazzled alongside her former husband at the 2024 Met Gala.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman just two short years ago at the 2024 Met Gala. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Kidman and Urban separated in June last year. Reports suggest Kidman wanted to save the marriage, while Urban allegedly did not. The couple, who married in 2006, finalized their divorce in January.

Meanwhile, word on the street is that wealthy businessman Paul Salem, Chairman of the Board of MGM Resorts International, is looking to make a bid on the newly single veteran actress. However, Salem appears to have shot his shot and missed… for now.