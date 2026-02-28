nicole-kidman-at-center-of-new-romance-rumors-after-keith-urban-divorce

It seems a certain high-profile business mogul has his sights set on Nicole Kidman after her split with Keith Urban.

According to TMZ, wealthy businessman Paul Salem, Chairman of the Board of MGM Resorts International, is looking to make a bid on the newly single Eyes Wide Shut star.

Sources with direct knowledge claim Salem is trying to make a move on the 58-year-old Babygirl vixen, though they aren’t dating just yet. Insiders told the outlet the two run in the same circles and have met a couple of times, but always with friends around.

TMZ reports there haven’t been any one-on-one rendezvous… yet. But insiders say Salem’s definitely intrigued—and he’s not exactly keeping it a secret.

Business mogul Paul Salem is reportedly setting his hungry eyes on Nicole Kidman now that she’s single and ready to mingle. (Photo by David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Before his alleged interest in Kidman, Salem was married to Navyn Salem until their divorce in 2021. Since then, he has kept his personal life private, focusing on his work in private equity and his role at MGM Resorts.

Nicole Kidman Allegedly Isn’t Dating Anyone…Yet

Meanwhile, the timing might be perfect for the mogul to make his move… TMZ reports that Kidman is very single.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban separated in June last year. Reports suggest Kidman wanted to save the marriage, while Urban allegedly did not. The couple, who married in 2006, have two children aged 17 and 15.

Keith Urban, Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, Faith Margaret Kidman Urban, Sybella Hawley, and Nicole Kidman. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Their divorce was finalized in January.