nicole-kidman-stuns-at-57-in-skintight-wetsuit-on-beach

Nicole Kidman hit the beach last weekend with her family, turning heads and proving she’s still got legs for days.

The New York Post spotted the 57-year-old actress at Bondi Beach in her hometown of Sydney, Australia, on Saturday. She dropped jaws as she emerged from the water, wearing a sleek, skintight black shorty wetsuit that highlighted her toned legs and fit figure.

Sure, the star showed off her athletic physique at Bondi Beach. However, it was her rarely-seen strawberry blonde curls that caught attention as she smiled and waded in the ocean.

Kidman was accompanied on the beach by her husband, Keith Urban, also 57. Dressed in board shorts, Urban showcased his tattoos and sun-kissed chiseled physique.

The couple’s youngest daughter, 13-year-old Faith Margaret, also reportedly joined in on the beachside fun. She was also accompanied by Nicole Kidman’s sister, Antonia, Antonia’s husband, Craig Marran, and their 26-year-old daughter, Lucia Hawley.

Nicole Kidman Switched Outfits to Dry Off

After soaking up the sun and enjoying the sea, the family took a break to indulge in some food, seeking shade from the bright rays beneath the comfort of an umbrella.

The Eyes Wide Shut star relaxed in the shade, wearing sunglasses and a white Panama hat as she dried off.

Along with her two daughters with Urban, who Kidman wed in 2006, she shares daughter Bella, 31, and son Connor, 29, with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Bella and Connor are rarely seen with their mother. They were adopted by Kidman and Cruise during their marriage in the 1990s. The couple divorced in 2001 after 11 years together.

Kidman has mostly kept quiet about her relationship with Bella and Connor. However, she has previously suggested that her eldest children remain close to her ex-husband.

The Daily Mail reported that Nicole Kidman wrote a heartfelt letter to Bella and Connor in an attempt to reconnect after the passing of her mother, Janelle, back in September.

Kidman learned of her mother’s passing while in Italy for the Venice Film Festival

“Today I arrived in Venice to find out shortly after that my beautiful, brave mother Janelle Ann Kidman has just passed,” she wrote at the time. “I am in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her, she shaped me, she guided me, and she made me.”