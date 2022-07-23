Nicole Kidman Slays On The Balenciaga Couture Catwalk

Nicole Kidman surprised and delighted earlier this month when she made an unannounced guest appearance at Paris Fashion Week and walked the Balenciaga catwalk. She was joined by other celebrity guest models Kim Kardashian and supermodel legend Naomi Campbell. The Big Little Lies star shared a peek behind the scenes on Instagram and we can’t help but keep going back to that magical moment.

Nicole Kidman Dominates Haute Couture Show

Looking like a vision in a gorgeous silver gown, Nicole Kidman was the highlight of the recent Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week. It was a fierce competition since Kidman was joined by both modeling veteran Naomi Campbell and reality star Kim Kardashian.

Though Kardashian has become more synonymous with the brand in recent years, having worn a full-body, all black Balenciaga ensemble to the 2021 Met Gala among other memorable wears, it was Kidman who made the biggest impression on us.

If not for the silver color of her gown, Kidman would look just like lady Liberty herself. The one-shoulder gown was made from a crinkled silver material and boasted a long train. To complete the elegant look, Kidman wore a pair of black opera gloves long enough to nearly reach her shoulders.

Watch The Full Fashion Show Here

Kidman might not be a frequent face on catwalks, but she walked this one like a professional. Her shoulders were held straight back, showing off her good posture. Kidman’s eyes remained trained forward and she walked with a confidence that practically oozed from her pores.

After she’d finished her catwalk, which had the audience scrambling to get their phones up in time to snap a photo, Kidman uploaded some pictures and videos of behind the scenes antics before her big moment.

Behind-The-Scenes Sneak Peeks

Her True Love Alongside Her

Our favorite snaps shared by the Australian native were the photos of her and her husband Keith Urban. Of course the country crooner was right there by his wife’s side for the momentous occasion. After all, this couple has a history of supporting each other’s work and accomplishments with a joy that we find enviable.

Kidman was Urban’s stagehand during several at-home concerts he performed in 2020 while many people around the world were stuck at home trying to avoid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Fans were delighted by Kidman handing her husband his various equipment and instruments and dancing around to his music.

It’s beautiful how much they involve each other in different aspects of their lives. No wonder they are one of the world’s favorite power couples.

