The Truth About Nicole Kidman’s Plastic Surgery Rumors

With a career spanning four decades, Nicole Kidman has become one of Hollywood’s most versatile and accomplished actresses. The Academy Award winner has starred in an impressive list of audience-loved and critically acclaimed movies, including The Others, The Hours, Dogville, Eyes Wide Shut, Cold Mountain, Moulin Rouge, and Paddington. She also took home both an Emmy and a Golden Globe award for her performance in the HBO series Big Little Lies and made a big splash as Hugh Grant’s wife in the suspenseful HBO Max streamer, The Undoing.

Despite all of her impressive accolades and achievements, the 54-year-old actress is constantly being scrutinized by the press for her appearance. Nicole Kidman’s plastic surgery rumors have run rampant for years and we don’t think they’ll be letting up anytime soon. But are they true?

Nicole Kidman Has Been The Subject Of Plastic Surgery Rumors For Years

As is the case with many talented actresses once they reach a certain age, Nicole Kidman has had to ensure countless stories about whether or not she’s gone under the knife. In 2017, for example, the National Enquirer claimed that Kidman was covering up a major plastic surgery overhaul that cost her upwards of $1 million. Gossip Cop quickly debunked this story, which had been based on nothing but the speculation of a cosmetic surgeon Kidman had never even met.

That same year, RadarOnline “reported” that Kidman was at odds with her husband, Keith Urban, over her alleged addiction to getting work done. The tabloid claimed Urban was upset about his wife’s frequent use of fillers and was unable to convince her to stop. Predictably, that story was also baseless and swiftly deemed false by the Gossip Cop team.

There have been plenty of other bogus stories over the years that we’ve squashed, including reports about Kidman binging on Botox and begging her husband to get plastic surgery with her. Most of the time, these stories have been pretty over the top and easy to dismiss. However, it is possible that Kidman has bowed to the pressures of Hollywood and had some work done, as she’s openly expressed how difficult the movie business (or any business, for that matter) can be for aging women.

“I was frustrated—as so many women are in different careers—at the idea of being told, ‘Well, that’s it,'” she told the Daily Mail in a 2021 interview. “You’ve passed through that period where it’s all going to be fine and now you’re in your 40s we’re not interested as much in your storytelling or your ideas or in who you are as a woman or a person.”

Are The Rumors True?

Kidman has said that’s she’s never had plastic surgery and relies instead on healthy living to maintain her youthful appearance. “To be honest, I am completely natural,” she revealed in a 2011 interview with Marie Claire magazine. “I have nothing in my face or anything. I wear sunscreen, and I don’t smoke. I take care of myself. And I’m very proud to say that. Anybody can do anything to themselves, their bodies. I have no judgment on it. [But] I personally believe in physical health because of the way I was raised.”

A couple of years later, Kidman again denied going under the knife in an interview with an Italian paper called La Repubblica. However, she did admit to trying Botox, though she said it was an experience she did not wish to repeat. “No surgery for me,” she said in 2013. “I did try Botox, unfortunately, but I got out of it and now I can finally move my face again.”