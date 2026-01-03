Nicole Kidman Optimistic For New Year After Splitting With Keith Urban in 2025

Nicole Kidman shares an optimistic message for 2026 with her daughters after a divorceful 2025.

Videos by Suggest

2025 saw countless headlines (some that I’m guilty of) surrounding Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s relationship and divorce. In September, they filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences” after being married since 2006.

Despite the turbulent year for the actress, but it looks like she’s looking forward to what’s to come. On January 2, Nicole Kidman posted to her Instagram Story. PEOPLE managed to capture it before the story expired.

In the photo, Nicole Kidman stands with her two daughters as they look out at Sydney to bring in the new year. I suppose they missed the fireworks, as they appear to have edited in a firework explosion.

She captioned the photo, writing, “Looking forward into 2026 xx.”

Regardless of the photoshopped fireworks, it looks like Nicole Kidman is ready to tackle 2026 and leave her troubles behind her.

Nicole Kidman Already In Australia With Her Girls For Christmas

As if a New Year’s post wasn’t exciting enough already, wait till you hear that the 58-year-old actress was already in Australia to celebrate Christmas with her daughters.

On Christmas Day, PEOPLE reported that Nicole Kidman wanted to spend Christmas in Australia with her daughters. A source told the outlet that she was “very excited” to return home for the holiday.

The source also commented on how she’s doing since the split. “She’s been super positive and focused on things that she’s grateful for. And there are so many! She feels very blessed,” they reported.

I guess their holiday plans extended into the New Year. I mean why not, right?

I’m running out of things to say, so I’ll add that we haven’t really heard anything from Keith Urban recently. He didn’t make any post for Christmas or New Year’s. He did make one last year, where a photo of him and Nicole Kidman was front and center.

We can’t make assumptions on how he’s dealing with the split through the absence of a New Year’s post, however.