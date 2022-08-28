Nicole Kidman Flaunts Insanely Toned Arms In Latest Magazine Cover Shoot

Actress Nicole Kidman is a powerhouse on screen in her many film roles over the years, and a recent issue of PERFECT magazine proves that she’s just as much of a presence when she’s playing herself. Kidman posed for the cover of PERFECT‘s latest issue, and her arms are enviable, to say the least.

Fans React To Kidman’s Photo: ‘You Still Got It’

PERFECT shared the snap on their Instagram page earlier this week, and fans couldn’t get enough of Kidman’s toned physique — so much so that they paid no mind to the avant-garde outfit accompanying her pose.

“Hands down the best shoot she has done.” one user commented.

“Those biceps!! Absolutely stunning!!” another added.

The comments of the post were flooded with positivity for the 55-year-old actress, with some even taking the opportunity to comment on how cool she is for continuing to show skin at her age.

“Woo Hoo f*ck those who say act your age, you are just getting cooler,” one particular user wrote.

Kidman’s Photo Reels From The Shoot

Kidman liked the photo posted by PERFECT and shared her own reel of photos from the shoot on her personal Instagram. The photos featured Kidman holding a camcorder in a denim bandeau top with grey gloves that inched up over her elbows. Other photos showed her in a black puffer jacket, then a purple gown with a rather daring print.

Of course, these photos were also received rather well by her audience. Fellow celeb Naomi Watts swooned: “Wowza all of these pics!! And those abs nic!!!”

Kerry Washington kept it simple and said what we were all thinking: “Wow!!!!”

Kidman went on to share another reel from the shoot, and we’re not complaining — she looks amazing. In this one, she’s chopping the blunt bangs seen in the original photo posted by PERFECT.

Clearly, Kidman was dressed to impress for her photoshoot with PERFECT, and we must say she looked as close to perfect as a human being can get. We hope she continues to model for many years to come!

