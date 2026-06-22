Nicole Kidman Posts Father’s Day Tribute For Keith Urban Nearly 6 Months After Their Divorce Was Finalized

Nearly six months after her split from Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman posts a special Father’s Day tribute for the country music star.

Videos by Suggest

In an Instagram Stories post, the actress shared photos featuring her late father, Dr. Antony Kidman, when she was a child, and Urban with their two daughters.

“Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers,” Kidman wrote on the photo.

Photo by Nicole Kidman/Instagram Stories

Kidman and Urban were married for 19 years before calling it quits in September 2025. Their divorce was finalized in early 2026.

The former couple shares two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15.

Kidman’s father was a biochemist and psychologist who died in 2014 at age 75. The Practical Magic star opened up about his passing during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“I’ve realized we don’t talk about it enough in terms of our society,” she said, regarding the loss of loved ones. “Everybody loses their parents, and it’s awful. I’m sorry to bring everything down, but I’m at the same time trying to navigate through something right now. And I’m amazed when people reach out, because it’s an awkward thing at times, but to have people go, ‘I’m so sorry for your loss — the power of that, and even a note or anything, which I’ve gotten so much love from people.”

She further shared, “There’s something about when you realize that someone has gone through a similar thing or is going through a similar thing, it really connects you.”

Her mother, nursing instructor Janelle Kidman, died in September 2024 at the age of 84.

Urban Paid Tribute to Kidman on Her Birthday, the Day Before Father’s Day

One day before Kidman’s Father’s Day post, Urban took to his Instagram Stories to share a sweet message to his ex-wife on her birthday.

“Happy birthday, Nicole Mary!!!!!!!!!!!!” he wrote on a blue-and-pink background.

Photo by Keith Urban/Instagram Stories

The actress celebrated her 59th birthday on Saturday.

The sweet back-and-forth between the exes comes just weeks after the Daily Mail reported that their daughters had sided with Kidman amid the split.

“[The girls] are completely team Nicole and, right now, Keith is the bad guy,” one source shared. “He is the cause of every problem in their minds, and it’s harrowing for him.”



The Insider also stated that Urban was “distraught” over the situation.

“He loves those girls, but they are so angry at him, and they’re blaming him,” they noted. “I don’t even think this is Nicole painting a narrative; this is the girls coming to this conclusion on their own.”

Kidman has been vocal about the split. She previously shared that her key priority was her family.