Nicole Brown Simpson’s Ex ‘Smiling’ About O.J. Simpson’s Death: ‘I’m Happy He’s Gone’

Nicole Brown Simpson’s ex-boyfriend is relieved at O.J. Simpson’s death, finding solace 30 years after Nicole’s tragic murder.

Keith Zlomsowitch, who was in a relationship with Nicole in the early ’90s following her divorce from O.J., appeared on TMZ Live Thursday to discuss the controversial NFL star’s death. He expressed relief that O.J. had passed away, marking the end of a long and painful chapter for him. He went so far as to say he’s “happy” O.J. is going, with the outlet reporting the news left Zlomsowitch smiling.

Keith expressed to the outlet that with O.J. gone, he can no longer cause pain or emotional distress to anyone. Of course, Keith’s point of view aligns with those who are convinced of O.J.’s guilt.

However, Zlomsowitch emphasized that although he is relieved that O.J. has passed away, this fact alone does not reverse the tragic loss of Nicole or Ron Goldman, who were brutally murdered in 1994.

O.J. Simpson was the prime suspect in the murders of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman, leading to a notorious low-speed chase and his arrest. Although acquitted in the 1995 criminal trial, he was found liable in a 1997 civil case for their deaths. Simpson always maintained his innocence.

O.J. Simpson’s Passing Doesn’t Lesson the Blow For Loved Ones of Nicole Brown or Ron Goldman

Keith shared memories of threats and stalking he and Nicole experienced from O.J. during their relationship, highlighting Nicole’s allegations of domestic violence and her 911 call against O.J..

Zlomsowitch also conveyed profound sorrow regarding the hardships Nicole endured as a consequence of their relationship. Even following the tragedy of O.J.’s passing, his thoughts remain solely with Nicole.

Ron’s father, Fred Goldman, also expressed that the announcement of Simpson’s passing deepened his sorrow for his son. “The only thing I have to say is it’s just further reminder of Ron being gone all these years,” Fred Goldman told NBC News on Thursday. “It’s no great loss to the world. It’s a further reminder of Ron’s being gone.”

Goldman echoed Zlomsowitch’s feelings on Simpson’s passing. “There is nothing today that is more important than the loss of my son and the loss of Nicole,” Fred Goldman told People. “Nothing is more important than that.”

Simpson passed away due to cancer, as announced in a family statement shared on X (formerly Twitter).

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer,” the family wrote. “He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”