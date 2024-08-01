Nicolas Cage’s Son Pleads Not Guilty to Assaulting Mother, Says She ‘Needs Help’

Weeks after he was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, Nicolas Cage’s son, Weston Coppola Cage, pleaded not guilty during his recent court appearance.

The arrest and court appearance were over the April 2024 altercation Weston had with his mother, Christina Fulton. According to previous reports, a verbal dispute between the mother and son reportedly escalated into a physical confrontation. Emergency services were called to the residence to assess Fulton’s condition.

Investigators further reported that Nicolas Cage’s son left before police arrived, leaving law enforcement to decide whether to classify the incident as felony battery. Sources then claimed Fulton was trying to comfort her son, who faced emotional challenges.

TMZ reported that the mother-son duo were spotted at a Los Angeles courthouse on Wednesday, July 31. Although Fulton did not comment on the stage of her current relationship with Weston, she insisted she wanted him to “get the help he needs.”

When asked if he had “reconciled” with his mother, Weston refused to answer. However, after hearing her declaration, he stated it actually was her that needed help. He didn’t share any more details.

Weston has another hearing set for September.

Weston Coppola Cage’s Mother Desperately Pleaded to Police to Detain Him for Mental Health Evaluation

Although she allegedly declined transportation to the hospital following the incident, Christina Fulton did release a statement about the ordeal.

“On April 28th, 2024, around 5:30 p.m., I received urgent messages from friends of my son, Weston Cage,” she explained. “Regarding his deteriorating mental state, urging me to come help. When I arrived to offer support and console him, he was already in the midst of a manic rage. Within minutes, I was brutally assaulted and sustained serious injuries.”

She also stated, “Despite my desperate pleas to the responding police officers to detain him for a mental health evaluation, the police officers refused my request and neglected my urgent need for my medical attention.”

Fulton’s lawyer Allen Sepanyan also stated to Us Weekly that medical aid and medical attention were not provided at the scene and an ambulance was not called.

Fulton then added that as a mother she is “deeply saddened and concerned about Weston’s ongoing mental health crisis. It is imperative that he receives the help he desperately needs.”

Weston also issued a statement that reads, “There is no help I desperately need. There is a lot of inaccurate information printed.”