Vice President Vance Says He’s ‘Grateful’ Pope Leo Doesn’t Want to Debate With President Trump Amid Ongoing Feud

Days after he first criticized Pope Leo, Vice President Vance has seemingly pivoted to being “grateful” the religious leader won’t debate with President Trump amid their ongoing feud.

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On Saturday, Pope Leo stated that some of his comments have portrayed a “certain narrative.” However, his comments have not been accurately reported in all of their aspects. He referred to the speech he made about those who “manipulate religion” for political and military gain.

The religious leader noted that the speech was prepared two weeks ago. That was before President Trump made comments about him and the peace message he was promoting.

“And yet, as it happens, it was looked at as if I was trying to debate, again, the president,” the Pope said. “Which is not my interest at all. So we go on the journey. We continue proclaiming the Gospel message.”

Vance later spoke out about the Pope’s latest remark,.

“While the media narrative constantly gins up conflict–and yes, real disagreements have happened and will happen,” the vice president pointed out. “The reality is often much more complicated.”

He shared because the Pope “preaches the gospel, as he should,” that would “inevitably mean he offers his opinions on moral issues of the day.”

“The President–and the entire administration–work to apply those moral principles in a messy world,” Vance continued. “He will be in our prayers, and I hope that we’ll be in his.”

Vance Previously Stated the Pope Should ‘Stick to Matters of Morality’ Amid Alleged Criticism Towards Trump About the Iran Conflict

While appearing on Fox News last week, the vice president was asked about Trump’s recent criticism of the Pope’s remarks about the Iran conflict.

Vance said that Trump and Pope Leo had some policy disagreements. However, the vice president, who is Catholic, made it clear where he stood on the topic.

“I certainly think that in some cases, it would be best for the Vatican to stick to matters of morality,” he stated. “To stick to matters of, you know, what’s going on in the Catholic Church and let the president of the United States stick to dictating American public policy. But when they’re in conflict, they’re in conflict.”

Vance then said he doesn’t “worry too much” about the complicated situation between Pope Leo and Trump. However, he then seems to suggest that further disagreements could occur.

Trump previously took to social media and claimed the Pope was “weak on crime” and “terrible for foreign policy.”

“I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon,” the world leader stated. “I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s terrible that America attacked Venezuela, a Country that was sending massive amounts of Drugs into the United States and, even worse, emptying their prisons, including murderers, drug dealers, and killers, into our Country.”