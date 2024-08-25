nicki-minaj-facing-lawsuit-from-fan-accusing-her-of-slander

A member of Nicki Minaj’s own fandom was so insulted by her that legal action was taken. The New York rapper was named as a defendant in the suit filed by plaintiff Tameer Peak, a self-described superfan for 15 years.

Peak, who illustrates several incidents of Minaj’s alleged abuses, is suing for $5 million. For damages to his reputation, emotional distress, and loss of finances.

Nicki Minaj Sued By Fan Accusing Her of Slander, More

Formal court filings reveal that the rapper’s alleged tirade began in 2017. After she accused the ex-Barb of ‘being a paid mole deployed to ruin her’. The humiliation only worsened from then on. Peak alleges he was berated by the rapper during an Instagram live session that garnered over 100,000 viewers.

In his complaint, Peak also claims that Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, physically assaulted him during Super Bowl 2020.

Minaj hasn’t spoken publicly on the situation. But attorney Judd Burstein says Peak, “has been harassing Nicki on social media for years on end to no avail.”

Burstein added, “He has now graduated to seeking to shake her down financially with manifestly false allegations and legally frivolous claims. He will regret having gone down this disreputable road when he is forced to pay her legal fees as required by California law.”

Minaj recently blasted rappers who have signed to white-owned record labels as opposed to her new label, Heavy On It.

During a Stationhead session on Wednesday Minaj said, “Motherf**ker tell somebody they don’t want to sign with Heavy On It,” she said. “But then they’ll go and sign with the white people. And guess who the white people finna call? They always get the attention of the Barbz.”

Megan Thee Stallion Takes Shot at Femcee

Megan Thee Stallion appeared to take a shot at Minaj in her new song “Hiss.” The song was released on Jan. 26. In the song, many speculated that the Texas native took a jab at the “Pink Friday” artist in one of the lyrics.

“These h–– don’t be mad at Megan, these h–– mad at Megan’s Law. I don’t really know what the problem is, but I guarantee y’all don’t want me to start,” Megan says in the song.

Fans speculated that the lyric was directed at Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty. Petty previously plead guilty to attempted rape and served four years in prison. He is a registered sex offender and Megan’s Law refers to a US law that requires all states to have sex offender registries that are available to the public.