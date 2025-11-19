nicki-minaj-speaks-about-alleged-persecution-of-christians-in-nigeria-during-united-nations-address

Nicki Minaj spoke out about the alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria during her historic United Nations address.

Videos by Suggest

While speaking to the present United Nations diplomats at the organization’s New York City headquarters, the famed female rapper stated it was “an honor” to be present “to shine on the dead threats faced by thousands of Christians in Nigeria.”

“I stand here as a proud New Yorker with a deep sense of gratitude that we live in a country where we can freely and safely worship God regardless of one’s creed, background, or politics,” Minaj stated. “No group should ever be persecuted for practicing their religion, like I recently stated on social media. And we don’t have to share the same beliefs in order for us to respect each other.”

Minaj’s United Nations speech echoed recent allegations made by President Trump about the Christians in Nigeria. The world leader even considered military action and stated he would cease aid over what he believes is Nigeria’s government’s failure to protect Christians from Islamist insurgents within the African country.

However, the Nigerian government has denied President Trump’s claims.

“We are shocked that President Trump is mulling an invasion of our country,” Nigerian presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga told CNN.

Nicki Minaj Called Nigeria a “Beautiful Nation With Deep Faith Traditions” During Her United Nations Speech

Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj described Nigeria as being a “beautiful nation with deep faith traditions during her United Nations speech.

She also pointed out many of her fans live in the African nation.

“I am joined here today by peace builders, by faith leaders, by those who saw violence, saw intolerance, saw the threats clearly before us and chose not to look the other way,” she continued. “I am inspired by their work to build interfaith ties, to see the humanity across the lines which might divide us, and to vie and to fight for security and liberty for all those who pray.”

Minaj was previously praised by President Donald Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations, Mike Waltz. He revealed to Fox News that she would be speaking to the United Nations just hours before her address.

“To our astonishment, she accepted,” Waltz shared. “She is reaching a whole other swath of people who may not follow these issues.”

“And it’s going to be a great day,” he added.

Minaj also expressed her gratitude for the United Nations invitation.

“Ambassador, I am so grateful to be entrusted with an opportunity of this magnitude,” she stated. “I do not take it for granted. It means more than you know.”