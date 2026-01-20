nicki-minaj-calls-former-cnn-anchor-a-slur-following-minnesota-church-incident

Famed rapper Nicki Minaj slammed former CNN anchor-turned-independent journalist Don Lemon over his coverage of the Minnesota church incident by calling him a homophobic slur.

In a post on Blusky, Lemon shared video footage from a protest in Minneapolis where activists interrupted a service at a church where David Easterwood, a local Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent, is a pastor.

“Minneapolis activists disrupted a church service where David Easterwood serves as a pastor, according to lawyer and activist @nekimal,” Lemon wrote in his post. “Easterwood is also the acting field office director for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in St. Paul, Minnesota.”

Minneapolis activists disrupted a church service where David Easterwood serves as a pastor, according to lawyer and activist @nekimal – Easterwood is also the acting field office director for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in St. Paul, Minnesota. I'm LIVE from Minneapolis right now 🤝🏾 — Don Lemon (@donlemonofficial.bsky.social) 2026-01-18T21:54:25.122Z

Not long after the post started trending, Nicki Mina, a now well-known supporter of the Trump administration, shared her true thoughts about Don Lemon’s coverage of Minnesota.

DON ‘C— SUCKIN’ LEMON IS DISGUSTING,” she wrote. “HOW DARE YOU? I WANT THAT THUG IN JAIL!!!!!!! HE NEVER WOULD DO THAT TO ANY OTHER RELIGION. LOCK HIM UP!!!!!!”

Lemon, an openly gay man who has been married to husband Tim Malone since 2024, responded to Minaj’s remark in a statement to TMZ. “I’m not surprised Nicki Minaj does not understand journalism,” his statement reads. “And is weighing in on matters that are above her capacity. However, the more appropriate image for her is a ‘Pick Me’ Doll.”

Minaj later responded to a fan supporting her and the use of the slur against Lemon. “LOL!!! And I purposely wrote it that way b/c I knew that would be the only way to get the c– suckas to post about it. They would’ve all collectively ignored the despicable behavior displayed by Lemon head. I’m glad they’re angry. They’re about to get angrier.”

Don Lemon Calls Nicki Minaj’s Minnesota Post ‘Unhinged’ and ‘Homophobic’

Don Lemon furthered the online feud by referring to Nicki Minaj's Minnesota post as "unhinged" and "homophobic."

“You’re out of your depth,” he wrote, before raising questions about the rapper’s citizenship status. She is originally from Trinidad and reportedly not a U.S. citizen.

“You have nerve to talk about me and what you think that I do,” he declared. “Nicki Minaj, get a life. Stop being a pick me.”

Nicki Minaj has publicly supported President Trump’s administration since mid-2025. She worked with the United Nations ambassador Mike Waltz to speak out against alleged anti-Christian violence in Nigeria. She also appeared on stage with Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika, during TurningPoint’s 2025 AmericaFest.