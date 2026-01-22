Nick Reiner’s Former Attorney Claims He’s ‘Not Guilty’ of Murdering His Parents

Days after he withdrew from Nick Reiner’s case, attorney Alan Jackson stated he still believes his former client is “not guilty” of murdering his parents, Rob and Michelle Reiner.

While Jackson was appearing on the “Hot Mics” podcast, host Billy Bush clarified that the attorney had endorsed Nick while also resigning from the case.

“It was important for me to right some wrongs that had been printed,” Jackson said. “Lots and lots of speculation, lots of people who want to believe certain things. So with that statement, that’s as far as I’m going to go. I believe in it. I believe exactly what I said.”

Reiner’s former attorney further stated, “What I said is the truth. Under the laws of the state of California, he’s not guilty. And it was important for me to make sure that the public understood that, as I had to step away.”

However, when asked by Bush why he stopped representing Nick Reiner, Alan Jackson remained tight-lipped about his resignation. “That’s a confidential communication between a lot of folks that I’m not willing to disclose,” he answered.

Nick Reiner has been arrested and charged with murder afterhis parent were found dead from stab wounds in their Brentwood home in Los Angeles. He is now being represented by a public defender, with trial set to start next month.

Nick Reiner’s Former Lawyer Remains Tight-Lipped About His Departure from the Case

Despite being shut down about the reason, Bush continued to question Jackson’s decision to bow out of the case.

“Look, I know you well enough to know when you’re p—ed off,” Bush said. “And I’m looking at your body language there. You’re emphatic in your support of Nick and that he’s not guilty in this situation. But I also see that you’re not happy. So what… Well, something happened with the retainer or something… Is it a money thing?”

Jackson replied, ” mean, you can’t say that. You can’t say that, Billy. You can’t say that something happened with the retainer because I’ve never said that.”

The attorney stated that “obviously something happened” to his and his team’s ability to continue representing Nick. “But I don’t want you, your audience, anybody else to start speculating as to what that might be,” he said. “I have not said a word about it.”

Although they are no longer representing Nick, Jackson said he and his team remain completely committed to the best interests of their former client.

“I’m not going to get into the specifics of why it was necessary for me to withdraw,” he added.