Nick Reiner’s Attorney to Withdraw From Case, Report Says

Nick Reiner’s lawyer has reportedly withdrawn from the case, leaving him temporarily represented by a public defender.

TMZ, citing sources with direct knowledge of the case, claimed that attorney Alan Jackson will inform the judge at Nick Reiner’s arraignment on Wednesday that he is no longer representing him.

Later, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed this was the case. “We feel we have no choice but to withdraw,” Jackson said, per THR.

According to TMZ, a public defender will temporarily take over the case, which is expected to be postponed. Reiner will not enter a plea at this time. TMZ also claims the family will release a statement after the proceedings conclude, explaining why Jackson is no longer involved.

The 32-year-old has been charged with killing the 78-year-old actor and director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner. Last month, the couple was found dead from stab wounds in their Brentwood home in Los Angeles.

Police said Nick Reiner was arrested hours later in the Exposition Park area, about 14 miles from the crime scene. He did not resist.

Attorney Alan Jackson Just Won a High-Profile Case Before Reportedly Withdrawing From Nick Reiner’s Case

Nick Reiner appeared in court for the first time last month. He briefly spoke to confirm a January arraignment date with a simple “yes, your honor.” He is expected to enter his plea later today.

Nick Reiner will likely plead not guilty by reason of insanity. Sources indicate he was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder, a form of schizophrenia, and that his medication caused severe instability in the month leading up to the murders.

Jackson recently won the high-profile Karen Read trial in Boston, where Read was acquitted of killing her boyfriend. Meanwhile, It’s unclear if the public defender is a temporary solution until another lawyer is hired or if they will handle the case moving forward.