Nick Nolte’s Family Allegedly Terrified For Actor’s Health Over Alzheimer’s Fears, Dubious Insider Says

Is Nick Nolte‘s family fearing for the actor’s health? One tabloid claims Nolte is possibly struggling with Alzheimer’s. Let’s check in on the 48 Hrs. star.

Nick Nolte Facing ‘Alzheimer’s Agony’?

This week, the Globe reports Hollywood legend Nick Nolte has been “extra forgetful” lately, leading his family to worry his brain is being ravaged by Alzheimer’s. Nolte has seen the tragic disease firsthand as both his grandmother and father-in-law reportedly died from the disease.

“His loved ones are worried, and he’s worried too because his memory is waning and isn’t as sharp as it used to be and he gets frustrated when he can’t remember things,” an insider dishes. “Some days, even simple things like getting dressed or making breakfast are a struggle. People tell him to see a doctor, and he says he will—but he doesn’t. It’s like he’s scared to.”

The tabloid also remarks on Nolte’s unconventional appearance, since the actor is often seen looking disheveled. “The average person would mistake him for a homeless man because he’s frequently unkempt and rumpled,” the tipster notes. Sources add that the actor hasn’t stopped working to check in on his health in ages, and it’s starting to concern his loved ones. “He wants to keep working until he drops, but everyone around him is concerned he’s pushing himself too hard and needs to address his health.”

Nick Nolte’s Family Fears Potential Alzheimer’s?

Here’s the thing: Other than a dubious testimony from an anonymous “insider,” the only evidence the tabloid has for Nick Nolte’s alleged disease is his disheveled appearance. But what the tabloid fails to explain is that Nolte’s unconventional outfits have been a thing for years. Back in 2018, Nolte memorably went shopping in a plaid pajama set with a long beard and unkempt hair. Then in 2019, Nolte went for a bike ride in Malibu dressed head-to-toe in pink. It’s hard to point to his fashion choices as a sign of dementia when it’s most likely just his personal preference.

But most telling is the current status of Nolte’s career. He seems to have no problem memorizing scripts and consistently booking roles, tasks that an Alzheimer’s patient would most certainly struggle with. The actor has landed roles in The Mandalorian, Paradise Lost, and a film called Last Words in recent years. And now, the actor has two more projects down the pipeline, proving that his career isn’t slowing down. It’s obvious that the outlet just wanted to shame Nolte for getting older and dressing however he wants. If the magazine ever really had any concern for Nolte’s health, it would have never published this offensive story.

The Tabloid On Celebrities’ Health

This is far from the first time the Globe has published an unsubstantiated story about an older celebrities’ poor health. Last year, the outlet reported there were “grave fears” for Dick Van Dyke’s health at the age of 95. Then in a painfully familiar story, the magazine claimed Jane Seymour was terrified of being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. The publication even alleged Rod Stewart was “riddled with cancer.” Obviously, the Globe doesn’t really have any medical expertise and is just capitalizing on people’s concern for these beloved celebrities’ health.

