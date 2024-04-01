Nick Cannon Dresses Up as Bunny, Visits All 12 Children From 6 Different Mothers for Easter

Spending Easter with those who mean the most to him, Nick Cannon visited all 12 of his children while rocking a bunny costume.

“[Abby De La Rosa] and I created a Bunny Fantasy World for Zilly, Zion, and Beautiful!” Cannon wrote. Happy Easter from our family to yours.”

De La Rosa and Cannon share the three children.

In one of his latest Instagram posts, the Wild ’N Out host shared pictures featuring his adorable children Zilly, Zion, and Beautiful while he wore the bunny costume.

The TV personality went on to visit his daughter Onyx, whom he shares with LaNisha Cole. “Happy Easter from Onyx Ice Cole Cannon!” Nick declared in the caption with a heart emoji.

Nick Cannon visited his other children dressed as the bunny. “Happy Easter from Daddy Bunny!” he wrote in a separate post.

Along with visiting his children with the bunny costume, Nick Cannon participated at the Zen’s Light Easter Egg-stravaganza. The event took place at St. Mary’s Healthcare System for Children.

“Witnessing the smiles on the children’s faces served as a powerful reminder of the impact of spreading positivity and kindness,” Cannon wrote. “Let’s continue to shine our light and make a difference in the lives of those who need it most.”

The posts also featured a snapshot featuring more of Cannon’s children.

Nick Cannon Once Said He Wakes Up Excited to Be a Father Every Day

In May 2022, Nick Cannon couldn’t help but gush about what it’s like to be a father of 12 kids.

“Every day I just wake up excited as a father,” he told PEOPLE. “I’m so excited about all my kids. Constantly, from every aspect of it. From them getting citizen of the month awards in the first grade to the birth of the new ones.”

Nick Cannon shares Moroccan with Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also shares sons Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah Cannon as well as a daughter with Brittany Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole.

Cannon shares two children with Alyssa Scott as well. They are son Zen, who passed away at five months old Dec. 2021, after he was diagnosed with brain cancer and daughter Halo Marie Cannon.

Cannon also admitted that he struggles with his nerves whenever he welcomes a child. “You get nervous every time,” he said. “Every single time… because it’s a miracle, it’s God’s miracle.”

He then added, “You just stay in prayer, you stay in agreement with your partner to just make sure everything is a blessing and operates in the proper way. So just stay prayed up.”