Nick Cannon Defends Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Amid Sex Trafficking Investigation

Famed music mogul Sean “P. Diddy” Combs found himself in troubled waters last week. The Bad Boy CEO is a person of interest in an investigation involving sex trafficking. The FBI and U.S. Homeland Security raided several of Diddy’s homes last Monday looking for evidence.

Although he has not been officially arrested yet, Diddy is still not off of the feds’ radar. And the news of his alleged role in the sex trafficking ring has had everyone buzzing. Some have come forward with personal testimonies about Diddy’s behavior while others have just poked fun at the situation. But reality star Nick Cannon would prefer to not do either.

Nick Cannon Sounds Off on Diddy Allegations

Cannon says knowing the people who are involved personally, makes it a difficult topic to discuss.

“I find difficulty when I’m asked about people that I know about. It was either ‘The Breakfast Club’ or Angela Yee or something, and they asked me about Puff, and I answered it as honestly as I knew how to answer it,” Cannon said.

“I know these people. They’re not just public figures to me, so I have to almost do this dance about when it comes up because just as much as I know Diddy, I know Cassie.”

In November 2023, Cassie filed a sexual assault suit against Combs which was settled shortly after. The former Bad Boy artist is also cooperating with authorities in the investigation according to TMZ.

Combs’ Ex-Dancer Speaks Out

There has always been a sense of knowledge about the mistreatment of women in the music industry, particularly in the hip-hop scene. And with Diddy being one of the most powerful men in the industry, getting him to take accountability for his actions is no easy feat.

Diddy’s former backup dancer, Tanika Ray, says that she learned how to deal with the rap star by “avoiding him at all costs.”

“I just knew to avoid him at all costs. Yes, I danced for him and kept my space. I was on the Vote or Die airplane and kept my space. I interviewed him for his projects and kept my space,” she said.

“Nothing that is happening is surprising. Ladies keeping space to heal and move on is key. Gathering to incriminate is goals.”