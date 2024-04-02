Diddy’s Son’s Mother Posts Shocking Video from Home Raid

Famed music mogul Sean “P. Diddy” Combs found himself in troubled waters last week. The Bad Boy CEO is a person of interest in an investigation involving sex trafficking. The FBI and U.S. Homeland Security raided several of Diddy’s homes last Monday looking for evidence.

New Video Give’s Inside Look at Diddy’s Home Raid

Diddy’s sons Christian and Justin were present when Diddy’s home in Miami, FL was raided. Authorities cuffed and detained them while they conducted the search. Justin’s mother, Misa Hylton just released unseen footage of the raid last week, per TMZ.

“The video now gives us an inside view of what exactly was happening within Diddy’s walls while the feds conducted their raid — and yes, it’s just as shocking as everyone thought,” TMZ wrote.

“You can see squadrons of agents swarming the premises in a methodical, coordinated fashion. And eventually, they intercept Justin and King Combs in the hallway … with their guns raised as they bark commands at them, and eventually escort them out of the house.”

Justin Combs’ Mother Slams Authorities

The rap mogul is the subject of a sex trafficking investigation. But the raid of his home in Miami was still pretty alarming. In the screenshots of the video, you can see closets have been ransacked and military-grade weapons are drawn on Diddy’s sons. Hylton called the search “deplorable,” and accused authorities of doing so knowing that Diddy was not there.

“The overzealous and overtly militarized force used against my son and his brother Christian — who I consider a second son — is deplorable,” she said in a statement.

“Those agents knew Puff wasn’t in the home. Did Justin need several laser beam gun sights pointed at his chest??? Did Christian need a high-powered assault rifle pointed at the back of his head from inches away while he was handcuffed???”

Diddy’s attorney Aaron Dyer echoed those same sentiments, calling the raid an “unprecedented ambush.”

“This unprecedented ambush. Paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence. [Which] leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits,” Dyer said in a statement following the raid.