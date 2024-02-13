Nick and Aaron Carter’s Sister Bobbie Jean’s Cause of Death Revealed

Nearly two months after Bobbie Jean Carter suddenly passed away at the age of 41, the cause of her death has been revealed.

PEOPLE reports that in a report, the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner Department confirmed that Carter died of “intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl and methamphetamine. The manner of her death was declared accidental.

The report also states that Bobby Jean Carter was last seen by her roommate on Dec. 23 at 6:30 a.m. The roommate discovered her unresponsive on the bathroom floor just half an hour later. After being rushed to Tampa’s St. Joseph’s Hospital in cardiac arrest, Carter was pronounced dead at 8:02 a.m.

PEOPLE further reveals that in the “medical history” section of the medical examiner’s report, it states that Carter had schizophrenia. Her mother Jane Carter is listed as her next of kin. It was noted that among the medications Carter was on were propranolol (an anti-anxiety medication), omeprazole (which treats indigestion, heartburn, and acid reflux), clindamycin (an antibiotic), and quetiapine (used to treat mental health conditions like schizophrenia). These were all listed as “preliminary meds.”

Bobbie Jean Carter’s death occurred a little over a year after her brother Aaron Carter died at the age of 34. Her sister Leslie died in 2012 when she was 25.

Bobbie Jean’s Brother Nick Carter Broke His SIlence About Her Death in Early Jan. 2024

In early Jan. 2024, Bobbie Jean’s younger brother and Backstreet Boys bandmate, Nick Carter, broke his silence about her sudden death. He also declared he was “completely heartbroken” over the tragic news.

“It may take a lifetime to fully process the loss my family has endured over the years,” Carter explained. “Most recently, with the sudden passing of our sister Bobbie Jean. “I am completely heartbroken.”

Nick Carter then said he was grateful for the support he and his family received following the news about Bobbie Jean. “Thank you for all your love and kind words. We are reminded again that life is precious, fleeting and to cherish the time we have with the ones we love. I know she is finally at peace with God.”

He went on to add, “I love you BJ.”

Nick and Bobbie Jean Carter’s mother, Jane, also released a statement about her daughter’s death. “I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean,” she stated. “And I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time.”

Jane then wrote about how Bobbie Jean’s daughter Bella is experiencing the tragic loss of both her parents. “I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious 8-year-old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother.”