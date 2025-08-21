‘Nicest Judge In The World’ Frank Caprio Dead At 88

Frank Caprio, the viral Rhode Island judge whose kindness and compassion made him beloved by millions, has passed away at the age of 88, surrounded by family and friends.

Videos by Suggest

The news of his passing was shared on his official Instagram account. His death comes after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

“Beloved for his compassion, humility, and unwavering belief in the goodness of people, Judge Caprio touched the lives of millions through his work in the courtroom and beyond,” a statement read. “His warmth, humor, and kindness left an indelible mark on all who knew him.”

A beloved judge, Caprio is also referred to as a devoted family man. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and even great-grandfather.

“His legacy lives on in the countless acts of kindness he inspired,” the statement concluded. “In his honor, may we each strive to bring a little more compassion into the world — just as he did every day.”

Remembering Judge Frank Caprio

In a follow-up post, David Caprio, Frank’s son, detailed that the “nicest judge in the world” received a pancreatic cancer diagnosis two years ago. Given six months to live, he managed to fight for two whole years, attributed to the love and support from Caprio’s fans.

“In his memory, spread a little kindness today. I know he would love that,” David said. “Dad, we love you. May you rest in peace.”

Presiding over thousands of cases in Providence, Rhode Island, Frank Caprio eventually became a viral sensation. He treated everyone who arrived at his courtroom with compassion, and his genuine kindness translated to billions of views across social media.

Just a day before his passing, Caprio uploaded a video from a hospital bed, asking for prayers.

“Last year, I asked you to pray for me. It’s obvious that you did, because I went through a very difficult period,” Caprio said. “Unfortunately, I had a setback and I’m back in the hospital. Now, I’m coming today and asking you to remember me in your prayers once more.”

“I’m a big believer in the power of prayers. I think the Almighty above is looking over us. So remember me, please.”