‘Peter Jackson Has Tragically Passed Away,’ Bandmates Sadly Confirm

Peter Jackson, a veteran drummer and prominent figure in North Carolina’s deathcore and melodic death metal scene, has died.

Videos by Suggest

Bandmate and Killwhitneydead vocalist Matt Rudzinski confirmed his passing in a heartfelt statement shared on the band’s Instagram on July 24.

“We have some sad news to report. Our longtime drummer, Peter Jackson, has tragically passed away,” Rudzinski began alongside an image of the drummer performing. “We want to extend our deepest condolences to his family at this time.”

“Anybody who met Peter at one of our shows knows he was a funny, friendly guy, plus one hell of a drummer,” he added. “I will always cherish the years we shared on the road, sweating it out summer after summer.”

“Rest In Power,” Rudzinski concluded.

No cause or date of death was given.

Fans and Friends Pay Trbute to Drummer Peter Jackson

Of course, fans rushed to the comments section to offer their support.

“My deepest condolences. Truly heartbreaking,” one fan wrote. “Such an amazing drummer & great person gone too soon, rest in peace,” another fan added. “Condolences, Peter was a hell of a force, may he rest in Power,” a third fan wrote.

According to Drummer World, Jackson became a vital part of Killwhitneydead in 2005, taking over as drummer following the departure of founding member Justin Collins. His dynamic presence and skillful command of the rhythm section quickly solidified his role within the band, earning him a reputation as a fan favorite for his electrifying live performances.

Friend and Demonstration drummer Josh Coe also paid tribute to Jackson.

“RIP to my long-time rhythm mate, roommate, and friend,” Coe wrote on Facebook. “You were one of a kind and one of the most naturally talented musicians I ever got to play with. We got to do more cool shit in our early 20s than most musicians do their entire life, and you were a driving force for that.”

“Peter Grey Jackson, I hope you find the peace you deserve,” he added. Sending love and prayers to your family and friends.”