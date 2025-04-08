NHL Star Johnny Gaudreau’s Wife Welcomes Their Third Child Months After His Fatal Bicycle Accident 

A little more than seven months after Johnny Gaudreau passed away following a bicycle accident, the late NHL star’s wife welcomed their third child.

Videos by Suggest

In a post on Instagram, Meredith Gaudreau revealed she gave birth to another baby boy on Apr. 1.

“Carter Michael Gaudreau – same middle name as his daddy,” she wrote. “8lbs 3 ounces, 20.5 inches – exactly same as his daddy. He looks exactly like his daddy, too.”

Meredith then shared, “I love you so much, my baby! We are going to have so much fun. I can’t wait to give you the best life, my special boy forever.”

Photo by Meredith Gaudreau/Instagram

She went on to thank her late husband. “John, thank you for giving me our beautiful. We love u, Daddy, and miss you so much.”

Along with sharing photos of the newborn, Johnny Gaudreau’s wife shared photos of all three of their children together. She also shared Johnny’s “baby trophy,” which showed the late hockey player’s birth stats, mostly matching his third son.

Johnny Gaudreau Died Alongside His Younger Brother After Being Struck By A Drunk Driver

Last summer, Johnny Gaudreau was killed alongside his younger brother Matthew after they were hit by a drunk driver while riding bikes.

Johnny was 31 and Matthew was 29.

The New Jersey State Police revealed that the suspected drunk driver had crashed into the Gaudreau brothers on a rural road. The driver, identified as Sean Higgins, was charged with two counts of death by auto. The accident occurred hours before they were to appear as groomsmen in their sister’s wedding.

According to the Columbus Dispatch, Higgins now faces six criminal charges in the brothers’ deaths. Among the charges are aggravated manslaughter, reckless homicide, and leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

Prosecutors revealed that Higgins had a blood alcohol level of 0.087, which is over the legal limit. Body cam footage also showed him telling responding law enforcement that he had drunk multiple beers both before and after driving.

Higgins’ attorneys have filed a motion to dismiss some of the charges against him. Their argument is that prosecutors did not provide a grand jury reviewing the case with information about the brothers’ blood alcohol levels.

Court record documents revealed that Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau’s blood alcohol levels were also above the legal limit. Matthew had a 0.134 while Johnny had 0.128.

However, prosecutors have stated New Jersey does not have a law prohibiting the operation of pedal bicycles. They also pointed out that there have been no statements from witnesses or evidence suggesting the Gaudreau brothers were recklessly operating their pedal bikes.

Higgins is expected to appear in court on Apr. 15.