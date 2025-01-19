nfl-star-speaks-out-after-pushing-his-coach-during-tense-playoff-game

After the first play of the Houston Texans game against the Kansas City Chiefs, NFL star Kris Boyd unexpectedly shoved his own coach, Frank Ross. Boyd left fans shocked and confused, but has finally spoken out about his actions.

Boyd’s confusing decision to push his own coach came after a 63-yard kickoff return. The NFL player seemed to celebrate the return a bit too early by throwing his helmet down and running towards the sidelines. Boyd then forcefully shoved Ross sparking confusion from fans in the stands.

According to the Daily Mail, Boyd claims the shove was because he got “too excited.”

“I did something I shouldn’t have,” Boyd said.

“Learning from it, keep my helmet on,” the NFL star added after a 15-yard penalty was then tacked onto the return. “I love everybody here. I love my coaches. I never disrespect anybody. I apologized to everybody. [Ross] told me ‘Don’t worry about that.'”

Reporter Jordan Schultz posted the clip to X, commenting on the bizarre interaction.

He wrote, “#Texans CB Kris Boyd gets into it with special teams coach Frank Ross. Seems like a big deal, but it’s not: This is the playoffs! Emotions run high and dudes are passionate!”

Texans Coach Calls Kris Boyd’s Actions ‘Silly’

The head coach for the Texans, DeMaco Ryans, also commented on Boyd’s shove after the game. Ryans apparently claimed that he didn’t see the incident, but called the whole thing “silly.”

“What I saw is we can’t come out on the first play and throw our helmet,” he said. “That’s not what we teach. That’s not what we’re about at all.”

He added, “It just puts the team in a negative light. To start the game, we give them a big return, we take our helmet off to add 15 more yards into the play, which is not smart football.”

Despite Boyd’s preemptive excitement, the Chief’s stole the win 23-14, which booked their spot to the AFC Championship game.