Taylor Swift Arrives at First Kansas City Chiefs Game of 2024 NFL Season: See Photos

Taylor Swift has arrived at Arrowhead Stadium to watch her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs kick off the 2024 NFL season.

Swift was spotted entering the stadium wearing a denim top and denim shorts with red boots. She appeared to be by herself, minus a few security guards, which is notable. She’s attended games in the past with fellow celebs, including Ice Spice, Blake Lively, and Gigi Hadid.

She arrived in Kansas City via plane about 30 minutes before she arrived at the stadium.

One of the biggest storylines of the 2023 NFL season was the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs went on to win their second Super Bowl in a row. They were led by their two biggest star players, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

However, many new fans joined Chiefs Kingdom in 2023 due to one person: Taylor Swift. Swift began dating Kelce during the NFL season and appeared at 13 games in 2023, including the Super Bowl.

Some fans were not happy with how much the NFL covered Swift on television during Chiefs games. We’ve got bad news for those fans, as Swift is expected to attend just as many of Kelce’s games in 2024.