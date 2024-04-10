nfl-legend-terrell-suggs-arrested-for-assault-in-arizona

Ex-NFL star Terrell Suggs was arrested and jailed on Tuesday, according to records from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. Suggs, who has won the Super Bowl twice, faced charges of assault and public order offenses.

A police spokesperson, in a conversation with TMZ, confirmed that Suggs has been released since the charges.

Court documents reveal that Terrell Suggs’ arrest originated from a dispute on March 10 at a Starbucks drive-thru. In the course of the incident, Suggs, who was behind the wheel of a black Range Rover, reportedly reversed into another vehicle.

Although there was no damage to the victim’s vehicle, both Suggs and the other motorist exited their vehicles and engaged in a verbal altercation.

Suggs and the other driver returned to their vehicles, and as Suggs exited the drive-thru, he gestured rudely at the other driver and shouted obscenities, according to police reports.

“[Suggs] then began to leave the drive-thru but stopped shortly and then reached his left arm out of the open driver’s window of his vehicle and displayed a black handgun in his left hand,” court documents obtained by Phoenix’s Fox 10 read.

“The handgun was never pointed at the victim and was just merely shown, which the victim believed [Suggs] was threatening him with.”

Police identified Terrell Suggs as the driver of the Range Rover and subsequently arrested him.

Per Scottsdale PD: Suggs was arrested yesterday for incident reported on 3/9/24. Spokesperson names specific charges of “threatening and intimidating” plus “disorderly conduct with a weapon.” — Justin Lum | 林俊豪 (@jlumfox10) April 10, 2024

Suggs, an East Valley high school football star who played at ASU, was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in 2003. During his 15 seasons with the Ravens, he was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2011. He also won a Super Bowl the next year.

In 2019, Suggs became a member of the Cardinals. However, after being released by Arizona, he signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. It was with the Chiefs that he clinched his second Super Bowl victory in 2020.

Terrell Suggs’ Arrest Follows Other Run-Ins With the Law

In 2003, Suggs faced accusations of assaulting a man in a parking lot following a basketball tournament in Phoenix. He was subsequently acquitted of the charges.

Meanwhile, in 2016, authorities reported that Suggs departed from the site of a single-vehicle collision in Scottsdale while operating a vehicle on a suspended license. Suggs informed the police that he might have dozed off while driving.

However, authorities confirmed that Suggs was not under the influence at the time of the incident. All charges against him were subsequently dismissed following his completion of a traffic education course.