nfl-legend-terrell-davis-says-united-airlines-banned-him-following-flight-incident

Denver Broncos legend Terrell Davis maintains his innocence after an incident with a flight attendant earlier this month.

In an Instagram post, Davis alleges he tapped the attendant on the shoulder. He says he did so because the attendant didn’t respond to his son’s request for ice. Davis reports that he had no contact with the flight attendant for the remainder of the flight. But upon arrival in California was placed in cuffs by six law enforcement agents.

Terrell Davis Lands on “No-Fly” List

A verdict has finally come in as it pertains to the incident. Davis says that United Airlines has placed him on the no-fly list following the incident. This means his flight privileges on the airline have been suspended indefinitely.

“Adding insult to injury, [United] not only had me removed from their flight in handcuffs, but placed me on their No Fly List after it was determined I did nothing wrong and was released,” he said.

“While my family and I continue to have difficult conversations with our children, I will continue to fight for what is right for all passengers of United.”

According to Davis, the incident was just an unfortunate misunderstanding. After he tapped the flight attendant, the two-time Super Bowl champ alleges that he snapped and shouted, “Don’t hit me” before jetting from the area.

The football star also noted that it has not only impacted him but his family as a whole.

“I continue to reflect on the reality that my family will never unsee me, nor will I ever forget, being taken off an airplane in handcuffs simply for asking for a cup of ice,” Davis continued.

We have had to endure difficult conversations with our children about how this has and will continue to affect them. My wife, who had to stand by powerless to this injustice now has her own set of challenges. Including watching what this has done to me. Despite me having to continue to push forward every day.”